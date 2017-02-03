Canadian World Fund: Investment Update-Unaudited

TORONTO, CANADA--(Marketwired - Feb. 3, 2017) - Canadian World Fund Limited (TSX:CWF) reports on an unaudited basis that its net asset value per share (NAV) at January 31, 2017 was $7.84, resulting in year-to-date and 12-month NAV returns of 1.0% and 10.0%, respectively. These compare with the -0.4% and 6.9% returns of the benchmark Morgan Stanley Capital International All Country World Index, in Canadian dollar terms, for the same periods.

The closing price for CWF's common shares at January 31, 2017 was $4.96, resulting in year-to-date and 12-month share price returns of 6.9% and 3.5%, respectively.

The geographic sector weightings of CWF's investment portfolio at market as of January 31, 2017 were as follows:

United States 38.9% Europe 28.2% Asia 18.9% Canada 9.2% South America 2.8% Central America & Caribbean 2.0%

The top ten investments which comprised 36.8% of the investment portfolio at market as of January 31, 2017 were as follows: