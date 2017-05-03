Canadian World Fund: Investment Update - Unaudited

TORONTO, CANADA--(Marketwired - May 3, 2017) - Canadian World Fund Limited (TSX:CWF) reports on an unaudited basis that its net asset value per share (NAV) at April 30, 2017 was $8.85, resulting in year-to-date and 12-month NAV returns of 14.0% and 26.1%, respectively. These compare with the 9.8% and 22.9% returns of the benchmark Morgan Stanley Capital International All Country World Index, in Canadian dollar terms, for the same periods.

The closing price for CWF's common shares at April 30, 2017 was $5.46, resulting in year-to-date and 12-month share price returns of 17.7% and 16.2%, respectively.

The geographic sector weightings of CWF's investment portfolio at market as of April 30, 2017 were as follows:

United States 36.6% Europe 28.8% Asia 22.2% Canada 7.1% South America 3.2% Central America & Caribbean 2.1%

The top ten investments which comprised 37.3% of the investment portfolio at market as of April 30, 2017 were as follows: