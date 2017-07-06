Canadian World Fund: Investment Update - Unaudited

TORONTO, CANADA--(Marketwired - July 6, 2017) - Canadian World Fund Limited (TSX:CWF) reports on an unaudited basis that its net asset value per share (NAV) at June 30, 2017 was $8.49, resulting in year-to-date and 12-month NAV returns of 9.4% and 17.6%, respectively. These compare with the 6.7% and 16.3% returns of the benchmark Morgan Stanley Capital International All Country World Index, in Canadian dollar terms, for the same periods.

The closing price for CWF's common shares at June 30, 2017 was $5.25, resulting in year-to-date and 12-month share price returns of 13.1% and 16.7%, respectively.

The geographic sector weightings of CWF's investment portfolio at market as of June 30, 2017 were as follows:

United States 34.9 % Europe 28.9 % Asia 21.9 % Canada 9.2 % South America 3.1 % Central America & Caribbean 2.4 %

The top ten investments which comprised 37.2% of the investment portfolio at market as of June 30, 2017 were as follows: