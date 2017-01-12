Canadian's are soft selling innovation

SOURCE: The Impact Centre
January 12, 2017 10:30 ET
TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - January 12, 2017) - The Impact Centre at the University of Toronto has released a report on the relative emphasis on marketing and sales (M&S) by mid-sized software companies in Canada and the United States. Many commentators on Canadian innovation focus on either low business expenditures on research and development (R&D) or a shortage of venture capital funds as the root cause of Canada's lackluster performance in innovation. However, these findings suggest it may be a more fundamental problem of how Canadian firms view innovation and prioritize spending.
Major Findings
The report examines spending patterns of 141 American and 36 Canadian public companies on M&S and R&D relative to revenue and company growth.
These findings speak to the very heart of innovation. Firms must not only create a new product or process to be innovative, but these new inventions must be taken up in the market, purchased, and used. Canada's success as an "Innovation Nation" depends not only on the ability to come up with novel ideas or inventions but also the ability to market and sell those ideas.
Read the full report, A Nation of Soft Sellers.
About the Impact Centre at the University of TorontoThe Impact Centre strives to bring science to society. We believe that science is the foundation for a better quality of life. Research, invention, and innovation are considered among the key contributors to economic development and sustainability of communities in Canada and around the world. Our vision is to be a place where you can connect with exceptional research, talent, innovative companies, and government to create products and services that benefit society.
Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/1/12/11G127222/Images/170102_Blog-Featured-9ec58bed6c168c8da6ad336cd9bb655d.jpg
Contact Info:Scott McAuleyCommunications CoordinatorImpact Centresmcauley@imc.utoronto.ca
Contact Info:Scott McAuleyCommunications CoordinatorImpact Centresmcauley@imc.utoronto.ca
See all RSS Newsfeeds
In spite of significant investments and a strong policy focus on spurring business innovation and growth, Canada continues to have a lacklustre performance in innovation. Given this troubling trend, it is time to go back to basics and challenge our core assumptions about what innovation means and how it happens.
View Image