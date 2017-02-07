Canadians divided on Valentine's Day plans

To go out or not to go out... that is the question!

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Feb. 7, 2017) - This Valentine's Day, the great debate among couples rages on about whether to spend the night in - or venture out for a night on the town. According to a Leger omnibus survey commissioned by Pizza Pizza, 47 per cent of Canadians celebrating Valentine's Day would rather stay in and share a romantic evening at home, while 45 per cent prefer going out to enjoy a nice dinner.

"Food and romance go hand in hand," said Pat Finelli, Chief Marketing Officer at Pizza Pizza. "While everyone has their own preference on how to celebrate, our pizza shaped like a heart is a cheesy favourite among those who order in."

Some other interesting findings from the Canada-wide survey:

81 per cent of Canadians celebrate Valentine's Day - among those, 61 per cent have a date, 32 per cent don't, and five per cent said they "have a date with pizza"

Quebecers who celebrate Valentine's Day are significantly more likely to consider fondue and cheese romantic foods, while the rest of Canadians are more likely to consider pizza, pasta, seafood and steak to be romantic

Residents of Quebec are more likely to have a date on Valentine's Day

14 per cent of Canadians who celebrate Valentine's Day consider pizza to be a romantic food

Of those staying home, 20 per cent will order in

The festively-shaped heart pizza is available at all traditional Pizza Pizza locations and is equivalent in size to a traditional 12" medium pizza and can be personalized with any two toppings for $11.49. Customers who opt for the special pizza shaped like a heart will also receive a box of heart-shaped chocolates and have a chance to win a two carat diamond ring.

About Pizza Pizza Limited

For 50 years, Pizza Pizza Limited has been guided by a vision to provide the "best food, made especially for you" with a focus on quality ingredients, customer service, continuous innovation and community involvement. With more than 750 locations across Canada, the company is Canada's pizza pioneer and a quick-service restaurant leader, operating two banners - Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 - that deliver quality food choices, diverse menus and exciting promotions for all tastes, lifestyles and budgets. Visit www.pizzapizza.ca and www.pizza73.com for more information.

About the survey

The survey was completed online January 16-19 2017, using Leger's online panel, LegerWeb, with a sample of 1,530 Canadians aged 18 and older. A probability sample of the same size would yield a margin of error of +/- 2.5%, 19 times out of 20.