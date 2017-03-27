Candelaria Announces Cross Trading on the OTCQX Market

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - March 27, 2017) - Candelaria Mining Corp. ("Candelaria") (TSX VENTURE:CAND)(OTCQX:CDELF)(FRANKFURT:29LN) is pleased to announce that its common shares have commenced trading on the OTCQX Market under the symbol "CDELF." Candelaria's common shares will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "CAND". Candelaria expects to benefit from being traded on OTCQX by gaining greater exposure and liquidity in the United States as well as providing a market for the current US shareholders.

US Investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the Company at www.otcmarkets.com/stock/CDELF/quote.

Securities Law USA, PC serves as the Company's OTCQX Sponsor, responsible for providing guidance on OTCQX requirements.

Trading on the OTCQX does not involve the issuance of new common shares of the Corporation or any other securities. The common shares of the Corporation that are currently issued and outstanding, and trading on the TSX Venture Exchange, may now also be traded through the OTCQX.

About Candelaria

Candelaria is an exploration and development company focused on gold in Mexico. Candelaria has a portfolio of projects which includes its recently acquired flag ship project, Caballo Blanco in Veracruz Mexico.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.