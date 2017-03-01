Candente Copper Announces Resignation of Mr. Paul H. Barry as Independent Director

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - March 1, 2017) - Candente Copper Corp. (TSX:DNT)(LMA:DNT) ("Candente Copper" and/or the "Company") announces the resignation of Mr. Paul H. Barry from his position as an Independent Director of the Company for personal reasons effective today's date. Mr. Barry has been a dedicated member of the Board of Directors of Candente Copper since January 2015 and recently was appointed to a new leadership role as Executive Vice President, Strategy & Corporate Development for Hydro One Limited (TSX:H), Ontario's largest electricity transmission and distribution company.

Mr. Barry will continue in his current role as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Candente Gold Corp. (TSX VENTURE:CDG). Previously, Mr. Barry served as Chief Financial Officer for Kinross Gold Corp. (TSX:K).

The Company would like to thank Mr. Barry for his time, services, and for the valuable contributions he made during his tenure as an Independent Director.

About Candente Copper

Candente Copper is a mineral exploration company engaged in acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The Company is currently focused on its 100% owned Cañariaco project, which includes the Feasibility stage Cañariaco Norte deposit as well as the Cañariaco Sur deposit and Quebrada Verde prospect where additional drilling could increase resources and identify stand-alone new deposits, located within the western Cordillera of the Peruvian Andes in the Department of Lambayeque in Northern Peru.

On behalf of the Board of Candente Copper Corp.

Joanne C. Freeze, P.Geo.

CEO, Director

NR-087