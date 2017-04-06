Candice Simons Honored With 2017 Enterprising Women of The Year Award

Candice Simons Recognized as Top Female Entrepreneur

DETROIT, MI--(Marketwired - Apr 6, 2017) - Brooklyn Outdoor, http://www.brooklynoutdoor.com/, a Detroit-based independent outdoor advertising agency, announced this week that Candice Simons, its founder and CEO, received the 2017 Enterprising Women of the Year award from Enterprising Women magazine. This award honors women business owners who have demonstrated that they have fast-growth businesses, mentor or actively support other women and girls involved in entrepreneurship, and stand out as leaders in their communities. Many of the award recipients are also leaders in key organizations that support the growth of women's entrepreneurship. Simons won in the category of achieving annual revenue of over $5 million and up to $10 million. Winners were recognized at the 15th Annual Enterprising Women of the Year Awards Celebration held this week in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Simons is recognized for her achievements in establishing Brooklyn Outdoor as a leader in the outdoor advertising industry. Brooklyn Outdoor provides national and regional brands with signage and displays, including: billboards, wallscapes, branded transportation, street furniture, mobile billboards, storescapes, and in-window displays. The Detroit-based company has fast become an industry innovator known for consistently introducing eye-opening and attention-getting elements, groundbreaking displays, and personalized special events and promotions in Detroit and across the country.

"I'm thrilled to be recognized by an organization so committed to empowering female entrepreneurs," said Candice Simons, CEO of Brooklyn Outdoor. "Enterprising Women celebrates the successes of women in business; contributions that, in many ways, laid the foundation for me to build Brookyln Outdoor. I'm proud to be honored alongside women from around the country who continue to break down barriers and work to level the playing field in varying ways across industries."

The company's client roster includes iconic national brands like General Motors, Skyy Imports, Shinola, Kenneth Cole, Adidas, MillerCoors, Nike, ABI, Warner Brothers, Sprint, T-Mobile, Google, Apple, Adult Swim, Comedy Central, ABC, Ford, Kaiser Permanente, Amazon, Red Bull, Bacardi, and many more top national and regional brands.

"The Enterprising Women of the Year Awards Celebration continues to grow each year, attracting more nominations from outstanding women entrepreneurs around the world. Our class of 2017 includes honorees from the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Portugal, Kenya, The Netherlands and several other countries," Monica Smiley, publisher/CEO of Enterprising Women, said.

"When this awards program began 15 years ago, there were only a handful of nominees in what was then the highest revenue category -- over $10 million in annual revenues. This growth reflects the fact that more women are scaling their businesses to the $100 million plus level. The Enterprising Women of the Year Award has grown each year in prestige and stature so women entrepreneurs at all levels want to be recognized with this award for the great work they are doing. We could not be more proud of the outstanding women who make up the Enterprising Women Class of 2017," Smiley said.

ABOUT BROOKLYN OUTDOOR:

Brooklyn Outdoor is a Detroit-based independent outdoor advertising agency. The company was founded in 2013 and has subsequently emerged as a national and regional force in the outdoor advertising industry with satellite offices and full-time sales representatives in Detroit, New York, and Los Angeles. Brooklyn Outdoor is led by CEO Candice Simons, a longtime industry leader who returned to Detroit from Chicago to launch the entrepreneurial venture. The company's clients include national brands like General Motors, Adidas, Warner Brothers, Sprint, and Amazon. Simons also founded the Detroit-based blog and events company, j'adore Detroit. She has been recognized for her work with both companies by Crain's Detroit Business, DBusiness, Detroit Young Professionals, Summit International Marketing, and MichBusiness. For more information, please visit http://www.brooklynoutdoor.com/.

ABOUT ENTERPRISING WOMEN MAGAZINE:

Enterprising Women, with headquarters in Cary, North Carolina, is the nation's only women-owned magazine published exclusively for women business owners that chronicles the growing political, economic and social influence and power of entrepreneurial women. The magazine provides a friendly meeting place, a public forum and a national stage for the critical issues confronting women's businesses and daily lives from the unique perspectives and experiences of entrepreneurial women. Published in both print and digital editions, the online edition of the magazine reaches nearly one million readers in 185 countries. For more information, please visit http://enterprisingwomen.com or call (919) 362-1551.