Candlelight Vigil to Recognize the 10th Anniversary of the Disappearance of Desmond Peter

DUNCAN, BC--(Marketwired - March 08, 2017) - The family of missing boy, Desmond Peter, is holding an open candlelight vigil in Duncan, BC, on March 12th to recognize the 10th anniversary of his disappearance.

Fourteen year-old Desmond Peter was reported missing in March 2007. Prior to his disappearance, Desmond Peter had been seen at the old Malaspina College in Duncan, BC, on Cowichan Way near the Trans-Canada Highway. There had been reported possible sightings of him in and around the Central Vancouver Island area subsequent to that, however, none of them have been confirmed. Friends and family have worked tirelessly to get answers as to his whereabouts.

Desmond's family is inviting the community to come together as a show of support not only in their search for their son, but for all the families currently searching for answers about their missing loved ones. A potluck supper will be held following the vigil. You are welcome to bring a dish of your choice.

Sunday, March 12th, 2017

Candlelight Vigil

2:00pm - 3:00pm

Si'em Lelum Gymnasium

5574 River Road

Potluck Supper

3:00pm - 5:00pm

Shaker Church

3100 Church Road

On behalf of Desmond's family and the Missing Children Society of Canada, we hope that those in the area are able to come together and participate. All are welcome. Together, we can light the way home.

The Missing Children Society of Canada's mission is to reunite missing children with a safe haven through professional investigations, emergency response, public awareness and family support programs. To learn more, visit www.mcsc.ca

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/3/8/11G132496/Images/Poster_-_Desmond_Candlelight_Vigil_v7_CORRECTED_(2-dd20d667ac47a4f3a440203806c11f33.jpg