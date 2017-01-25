News Room

CanGift readies for a show-stopping spring market in Toronto

Must-see features await buyers at the Spring 2017 Toronto Gift Fair

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - January 25, 2017) - The Toronto Gift Fair, the largest trade fair in Canada, returns from January 29 to February 2 at The International Centre and Toronto Congress Centre.

For more than 25 years the show has attracted an international audience of buyers who come to network, see new trends, celebrate innovation and engage in new business opportunities. The spring season brings the five-day fair with 800 exhibitors displaying more than 500,000 products to over 22,000 pre-registered retail buyers.

This year's show sees the return of show ambassadors and keynote speakers, Glen Peloso and Jamie Alexander. The celebrity designer duo has curated three spectacular feature areas including their Top 40 Fabulous Finds at The International Centre.

New this year is TRIPS East speakers and authors of Feast, Lindsay Anderson and Dana Vanveller. In one special presentation, Lindsay and Dana share their experiences travelling across Canada to develop the perfect cookbook to celebrate Canada 150.

     
Who: Glen Peloso -- show ambassador, principal at Peloso Alexander Interiors  
  Jamie Alexander -- show ambassador, principal at Peloso Alexander Interiors  
  Lindsay Anderson & Dana Vanveller -- TRIPS East speakers, authors of Feast  
     
Where: The International Centre Toronto Congress Centre
  6900 Airport Road 650 Dixon Road
  Toronto, ON Toronto, ON
  L4V 1E8 M9W 1J1
     
When: Sunday, January 29 -- Wednesday, February 1  
  9 a.m. - 6 p.m.  
     
  Thursday, February 2  
  9 a.m. - 3 p.m.  

About the Canadian Gift Association

CanGift is a national not-for-profit association dedicated to improving competitive capabilities and business effectiveness by giving suppliers and retailers opportunities to interact in Canada's $10 billion giftware industry. CanGift owns and operates the Toronto, Alberta and Quebec Gift Fairs. For more information or to preview new and innovative product, please visit cangift.org.

To register on-site at the show, please come to the Media Centre at the Toronto Congress Centre South (Main Lobby, Pachter Room) beginning Sunday, January 29. Please note this is a trade-only event and is not open to the public.

