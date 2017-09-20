Canna Security America Rated a Top Ancillary Business by Cannabis Business Executive

DENVER, CO--(Marketwired - Sep 20, 2017) - Canna Security America (CSA) ( OTCQB : CSAX), the leading comprehensive security solutions provider catering to businesses in the licensed cannabis industry, is honored to be named in Cannabis Business Executive's 2017 Top 150 Ancillary Businesses list, released early September. Listed as the #2 security solutions provider, CSA ranks #57 overall in the national directory of 150 cannabis industry ancillary companies.

"This recognition lends support to all the good things we're doing with our customers and our employees as we expand our business to states across the country," says CSA President Tom Siciliano.

About Canna Security America

Canna Security America has installed over 500 security systems, all achieving a 100% licensing approval rating, and is recognized as the gold standard in security services and technology for the cannabis industry. Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, CSA has expanded its operations to serve the increasing number of state licensed cannabis cultivators, processors, infused products manufacturers, and retailers in the United States. For more information, visit: www.cannasecurity.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

