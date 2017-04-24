Cannabis Experts Join True Leaf Team for Final Marijuana Licensing Review Stage

Experts will advise on production facility design and build, security, and product testing before pre-license inspection

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - April 24, 2017) - True Leaf Medicine Inc. (True Leaf), a division of True Leaf Medicine International Ltd. ( CSE : MJ) ( FRANKFURT : TLA), has engaged a number of cannabis experts to guide the company through the final stages in Health Canada's review of its application for a license to produce marijuana in Canada.

Experts from industry-leading PipeDreemz Inc., Protect-IP Global Solutions Inc., Eurofins Scientific, and Ample Organics will be working with True Leaf over the next few weeks to prepare a review package for submission to Health Canada under the Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations (ACMPR) application process.

Health Canada recently upgraded the Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations (MMPR) application process to the ACMPR licensing program, so the experts will be working with True Leaf to update its original MMPR application to ensure True Leaf meets or exceeds the new compliance measures.

"True Leaf is excited to have PipeDreemz, Protect-IP, Eurofins, and Ample Organics provide their expertise at this critical stage in the ACMPR review process," said True Leaf CEO Darcy Bomford. "We sought out experts from these companies because several of their clients have already been successful in the ACMPR process."

True Leaf has engaged PipeDreemz CEO Georges Routhier, a premier consultant to companies going through Health Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations (MMPR) or ACMPR process since 2012. Mr. Routhier helps his clients navigate the complexities of the licensing process, specifically the design, construction, and operating procedures of marijuana production facilities. PipeDreemz is currently advising clients with over $150 million in production facilities under construction in Canada.

Protect-IP will advise True Leaf on the Physical Safety Integration of its planned production facility. Protect-IP's engineering team has worked with companies in all phases of the licensing process, and will work with True Leaf on developing procedures for control systems, alarm systems, and CCTV using IP technology to ensure True Leaf builds and operates a safe and secure production facility.

Eurofins, a leading international group of laboratories with more than 22,000 employees across 225 sites in 39 countries, will help True Leaf test its marijuana products to ensure it complies with Health Canada regulations. Eurofins works with the pharmaceutical, food, environmental, and consumer products industries on a wide-range of scientific testing and support services.

True Leaf has also engaged Ample Organics, the most widely adopted seed-to-sale reporting system among Canada's licensed marijuana producers.

"We are pleased to be working with True Leaf, a late stage ACMPR applicant," said PipeDreemz CEO Georges Routhier. "Darcy and his team have chosen to accelerate their final push to the finish line, and together we expect to receive their pre-license inspection in the very near future."

About True Leaf:

True Leaf Medicine International Ltd., through its wholly-owned subsidiary 'True Leaf Pet', has entered the $104.9 billion global pet care industry with a line of hemp-focused pet chews and supplements marketed through natural pet health and veterinary channels in Canada, the United States and Europe. The company has also filed an application under Health Canada's Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations (ACMPR) to become a Canadian licensed producer through its 'True Leaf Medicine' subsidiary. It has passed through the security screening process of Health Canada's review and is currently in the final review stage before the 'pre-licensing inspection' approval.

www.trueleaf.com