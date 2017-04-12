Cannabis Goes Mainstream: Organa Brands is the World's Largest Consumer Cannabis Company

World-famous O.penVAPE parent company moves into new verticals

DENVER, CO--(Marketwired - April 12, 2017) - O.penVAPE, the world's largest cannabis consumer brand, will now be known as Organa Brands. After developing O.penVAPE, Bakked, and Organa Labs into world-class brands with nationwide distribution, the company acquired The Magic Buzz, and entered into a joint venture to form District Edibles. Organa Brands now offers the largest cannabis distribution network in North America, serving over 1,200 dispensaries in 10 states.

The Denver-based company currently owns, operates or licenses its products in 10 states, producing a dizzying array of 63 THC-infused products. The house of brands features products in the highest performing verticals of the legal cannabis industry, including personal vaporizer pens, prefilled cannabis oil cartridges, distillate concentrates, drinks, and edibles.

Chris Driessen, Organa Brands President, said "the formation of Organa Brands formalizes a shift in our corporate strategy to become a house of brands." Driessen went on to say that "Early on, O.penVAPE paved the way for our success and allowed us to build a formidable distribution network, while capturing vast market share in multiple verticals. We have now shifted our focus internally on process improvement and product formulation as we continue to expand at a staggering rate. We now have five brands under the Organa Brands umbrella, featuring a balance of recreational and medical offerings- selling one of these products every ten seconds in the United States."

Organa Brands is the parent company to five distinct brands:

Organa Labs™ was the first company created and is the extraction and refinement technology inside all Organa Brands products. Organa Labs is a true connoisseur of the harvest, establishing relationships with the best growers and geneticists. Organa Labs uses a proprietary, supercritical CO2 extraction process to manufacture cannabis oil in regulated cannabis markets. Organa Labs certified oil is packaged, marketed, and sold under the Organa Brands name.

O.penVAPE™ has gained an international reputation as the best-in-class cannabis vaporizer brand. Known for the quality of its cartridges, cutting edge consumption technology, huge distribution network, and philanthropic outreach, O.penVAPE has won multiple awards for its products, branding, and marketing campaigns.

The Magic Buzz™ manufactures functionally-enhanced cannabis drinks that come in indica, sativa and hybrid dominances, providing the user with energy, relaxation, or simply a good night's sleep.

Bakked™ focuses on innovating scientific processes in order to produce cannabis oil reaching levels of up to 98% potency. These products are packaged and marketed to the experienced cannabis user. Bakked is noted for its flagship product, The Dabaratus, which offers a clean, one-click solution for dabbing.

District Edibles™ offers cannabis infused gummy edibles in a wide range of flavors. The consistency in dosing allows for safe and accurate consumption while giving consumers a perfectly flavored gummy candy for medical or recreational applications.



About Organa Brands:



Organa Brands brings its scientific research, operating protocols, and core value practices to its licensees so the company can operate as a collective whole, committed to the ideology of the cannabis plant. Organa Brands invests in science, research, and technology so consumers can enthusiastically embrace the freedom to enjoy cannabis. With products in more than 1,200 dispensaries nationwide and ancillary products distributed in eleven countries, Organa Brands has established itself as the global leader within the cannabis industry. Organa Brands enjoys a mutually beneficial relationship with its network of affiliates who are licensed to manufacture and sell O.penVAPE, Magic Buzz, Organa Labs, District Edibles, and Bakked branded infused cannabis products and accessories. Licensees in Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, and Vermont employ Organa Labs technology and processes to manufacture cannabis oil through supercritical CO2 extraction. Now, medical marijuana patients and cannabis enthusiasts have broader access to pure, balanced, and consistent products.

