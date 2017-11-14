Cannabis Grower in Massachusetts Orders Three Tecogen Chillers

WALTHAM, MA--(Marketwired - November 14, 2017) - November 14, 2017- Tecogen® Inc. ( NASDAQ : TGEN), a clean energy company providing ultra-efficient, clean, natural gas powered on-site power, heating and cooling equipment, is pleased to announce that a cannabis grower in southeastern Massachusetts has agreed to purchase three 200-ton Tecochill STx Series water-cooled chillers. Installation work at the 25,000 square-foot indoor grow facility will include provisions for a potential fourth Tecochill chiller to be added at a later date should the facility require an increase in cooling capacity. The order is Tecogen's eighth into North America's rapidly emerging indoor cannabis grow industry.

Stephen Lafaille, Product Manager for Tecogen, stated, "The benefits of Tecochill for indoor grow facilities are becoming increasingly recognized by industry professionals. We were able to secure this order in part thanks to the cannabis indoor grow projects with which we are already involved. In this particular case, it's the growing relationships we have been establishing with the consulting engineering firms that made it happen. These firms specialize in cultivation facilities and recognize the tremendous value-add that our chillers bring to the table for their clients. This project also benefits from an incentive from National Grid."

Tecogen Co-CEO Benjamin Locke said, "Our market penetration into the Massachusetts cannabis growing industry is an important step for us as we pursue this new market. Massachusetts often sets the standard, and other parts of the country will likely follow. For instance, Massachusetts is one of the first states to commercialize the use of cannabis recreationally as opposed to just medicinally. Developments here in the Bay State have the potential to be the tip of the iceberg across North America."

About Tecogen

Tecogen® Inc. designs, manufactures, sells, installs, and maintains high efficiency, ultra-clean, cogeneration products including natural gas engine-driven combined heat and power, air conditioning systems, and high-efficiency water heaters for residential, commercial, recreational and industrial use. The company is known for cost efficient, environmentally friendly and reliable products for energy production that, through patented technology, nearly eliminate criteria pollutants and significantly reduce a customer's carbon footprint.

In business for over 30 years, Tecogen has shipped more than 2,500 units, supported by an established network of engineering, sales, and service personnel across the United States. For more information, please visit www.tecogen.com or contact us for a free Site Assessment.

Tecogen, InVerde, Ilios, Tecochill, Ultera, and e+, are registered trademarks or trademark pending registration of Tecogen Inc.

