Cannabis is Medicine, Claim Pro Athletes at upcoming Southwest Cannabis Conference & Expo

NFL players and other pro athletes gather in Fort Worth at the Southwest Cannabis Conference & Expo to proclaim cannabis is medicine. The event, scheduled for April 21-23, will be held at the Fort Worth Conference Center.

The future of medical marijuana is bright and opportunities abound. NFL and other pro sports are the next battleground. With Jerry Jones and Jeff Sessions acknowledging and accepting medical marijuana, the future is clear.

As de-criminalization of cannabis spreads across Texas, debates continue in governing bodies about how medical marijuana will be responsibly implemented, and if and when other adult use occurs. This is potentially an economic opportunity that hasn't been seen since the oil boom. For three days over the weekend of April 21-23rd in the Fort Worth area, the American cannabis industry and national experts will discuss how to capitalize on this trend. Even Cowboy's owner Jerry Jones is a part of the discussion as we've now heard.

Texas is widely considered to be one of the most lucrative emerging cannabis markets. The Lone Star State has a burgeoning cannabis industry that's on the cusp of becoming one of the biggest U.S. markets.

This event features a line-up of celebrities, former pro football players, medical professionals and more, all working cohesively to bring about increased cannabis awareness.

The Conference is three packed days of cannabis information, education and networking, including a major expo with 125 exhibitors. Accredited Comprehensive Medical Cannabis and Cannabinoid Medical Cannabis Training (https://swccexpo.com/texas/accredited-cannabis-education). Also, a Women & Cannabis Business Seminar entitled "Stories and Steps from Women in Business" - Getting Started Series" hosted by Genifer Murray, Cannabis Pioneer and Story Simon, former President of Overstock.com. (https://swccexpo.com/texas/women-cannabis-business-seminar)

At a special event on April 21, join Marvin Washington, Boo Williams, Darren Long and many more athletes and medical professionals on the discussion of cannabis and NFL at http://proathletesprocannabis.com.

To watch an interview with Marvin Washington on ABC, go to https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BDc3_vZnlHo

Come see what the new world of cannabis will become in the foreseeable future. Even more important is to learn about this business opportunity, which is still in its infant stages. Come to Fort Worth as the American cannabis industry spends a weekend in Texas to explore this emerging trend.

For additional information go to: http://SWCCExpo.com.

Dallas / Fort Worth, Texas

2nd Annual Southwest Cannabis Conference & Expo

April 22 - 23, 2017

Fort Worth Convention Center

Fort Worth, Texas

ProAthletesProCannabis.com