Cannabis Science 2017 Black Tie Gala for Cannabinoid Research Targeting Critical Ailments, Testimonials, Celebrity Interests, New Partnerships, and Loyalty Gift to Shareholders

IRVINE, CA--(Marketwired - Apr 25, 2017) - Cannabis Science, Inc. ( OTC PINK : CBIS), a U.S. company specializing in the development of cannabinoid-based medicines, is pleased to announce updates to its 2017 Gala. The venue has been narrowed down to a short list in Beverly Hills/Hollywood area of Los Angeles, California with a proposed target date in the third quarter of this year. The Black-Tie Event will be open to the company's stakeholders, will host strategic partners, celebrities, researchers, and a plethora of unique events and keynote speakers. One of the key announcements at the event will be the long-awaited shareholder loyalty gift from the President & CEO, Mr. Dabney to the Company's many loyal shareholders.

"We have had this idea of creating a spectacular Gala event for over a year now," said Director, President, CEO & Co-Founder Raymond C. Dabney, "This is certainly a Fundraiser for cannabinoid research targeting critical ailments, patient and doctor testimonials and awards, sponsorship packages, great food and entertainment, celebrity interests and accomplishments in the industry, and new partnership announcements are all on the agenda. We are very excited to see our hard work coming to fruition. Our shareholders will be able to tangibly see the work we have been doing, help us raise funds and awareness for cannabis treatment research, and of course receive their loyalty stock gifts. This is something we feel has long been overdue, and we are going all out to make this an incredible event. I am pleased that we are making progress to get this promised Loyalty gift to our shareholders; we here at Cannabis Science understand this has been a long process and would like to extend a thank you to shareholders for the patience they have shown as we hope to soon reward them all," stated, CEO and Co-Founder Mr. Raymond C. Dabney.

The long-awaited Cannabis Science Gala is beginning to be coined as one of the events of the year in Hollywood and Beverly Hills as the Company is actively working with several high-profile event planners in the Los Angeles area to ensure high attendance from celebrities, models, and local business professionals. The Gala has already garnered some third-party sponsorship interest, and a few have already offered to provide food and alcohol in exchange for an opportunity to sponsor the Gala.

The actual sponsorship packages are currently being developed, and the prospective sponsors are pushing at the opportunity to help make the Gala event a tremendous and impactful experience for everyone. The Black Tie Gala will feature live entertainment, auctions, a fashion show, and cannabis treatment success stories in addition to updates provided by Cannabis Science executives and important representatives from the company's strategic partnerships. Cannabis Science will speak on new drug developments and future planting schedules and or planned investment package ideas for investment partners for the thousands of acres of land Cannabis Science has contracted for its educational economic development packages.

Forward-Looking Statements

