Cannabis Science Announces Publication of Initial Research Results Using Nanoparticle Drones to Target Lung Cancer With Radiosensitizers and Cannabinoids in the Renowned Journal Frontiers in Oncology

IRVINE, CA--(Marketwired - Sep 14, 2017) - Cannabis Science, Inc. ( OTC PINK : CBIS), a U.S. company specializing in the development of cannabinoid-based medicines, announces the publication of initial research results on using nanoparticle drones to target lung cancer with radiosensitizers and cannabinoids in the world-renowned cancer research journal Frontiers in Oncology.

http://journal.frontiersin.org/article/10.3389/fonc.2017.00208/abstract

This publication titled, "Nanoparticle drones to target lung cancer with radiosensitizers and cannabinoids," addresses drug delivery, and highlights an innovative strategy to transport cannabinoids directly to cancer cells with minimal toxicities or side effects that have so far hampered clinical translation efforts. The article is an initial result of burgeoning CBIS collaborative work and speaks to a key conclusion from the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine 2017 Report on The health effects of cannabis and cannabinoids: Current state of evidence and recommendations for research.

http://nationalacademies.org/hmd/reports/2017/health-effects-of-cannabis-and-cannabinoids.aspx

"The laboratory work from CBIS' collaborations are moving apace and more results are to be reported soon," stated Mr. Raymond C. Dabney, Cannabis Science Inc., President & CEO, Co-Founder. "Currently, early results show that using smart drug-delivery systems to deliver cannabinoids directly to tumor cells leads to increased tumor cell kill in animal models of lung cancer and pancreatic cancer, which are some of the deadliest cancers." These results are being prepared for publication and presentation at upcoming national and international conferences.

The innovative drug delivery strategy for cannabinoids is consistent with the three primary elements in Cannabis Science's drug development program: (1) Defining the effectiveness and specificity of cannabinoids being tested; (2) Identifying and testing drug delivery mechanisms; and (3) Testing and evaluating the impact of co-interventions, and the application of additional diagnostic and/or therapeutic procedures to participants in randomized controlled trials. The Company's initial results point to the importance of drug delivery systems and the impact of co-interventions.

"This publication reflects our initial work and we are assiduously working on using our drug delivery system to examine the effect of cannabinoids with and without radiation therapy on lung and pancreatic cancer. This work will form part of our applications to the FDA. As we continue this work we will expand our pharmaceutical development program from farm to bedside," said Allen A. Herman, MD, Ph.D. Cannabis Science Inc., Chief Medical Officer (CMO).

"The field of cannabinoids is expanding rapidly and there are several models of drug development being proposed. We believe that our program that combines the agricultural disciplines of effective and efficient growing of hemp and cannabis; the careful quality assured way of extracting active cannabinoids; and providing these cannabinoids to our scientists to conduct both laboratory and clinical studies presents a robust approach to cannabinoid development," concludes. Mr. Dabney.

