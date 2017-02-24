Cannabis Science Announces Update on Proposed DPI Inhalation Device, CBD Infused Pain Patch, and Extends Praise for President Trump's Support of Medical Cannabis, Nationwide

IRVINE, CA--(Marketwired - Feb 24, 2017) - Cannabis Science, Inc. ( OTC PINK : CBIS), a U.S. company specializing in the development of cannabis-based medicines, is pleased to announce updates on the proposed self-medicating DPI Inhalation Device for Asthma/COPD and our Cannabinoid infused pain patch. The Company is working on the final packaging for the Cannabinoid-based Pain Patches and will roll out to partner dispensaries in the Los Angeles area very soon, joining the existing Cannabis Science product line.

"Cannabis Science would also like to acknowledge President Donald J. Trump for his support and recognition of the benefits of Medical Cannabis; it is a welcomed message for Cannabis Science to see the President is supportive of Medical Cannabis and we believe this will strengthen the Medical Cannabis initiative across this great nation and will give even more states the desire to employ Cannabinoids into the arsenal to fight disease," stated CEO Mr. Raymond C. Dabney.

The MDI Inhaler is one of the first medical based Cannabinoid inhalers to hit the market, and the wide range of other cannabinoid products being systematically released by the company is showing a very high market acceptance and brand equity growth. Local and nationwide dispensaries are expressing interest in carrying Cannabis Science's new products, and new relationships are being built while the existing ones are being strengthened. This is one of the best growth signs any Company could ask for its Cannabinoid medical based products.

As previously mentioned, research into the development of a DPI Inhaler looks very promising; the method of delivery and dosage amounts have been established; below CBIS have provided guidance to show what led us to decide a long-term therapy medication was needed for patients in later stages and advanced cases of these ailments and diseases.

Dry powder inhalers are a group of inhalers that have the medication in very fine dry powder format. They are classified into single dose devices, multiple unit dose devices and multi dose devices. These tend to be more popular with patients because they are all breath actuated. They are usually used for long-term asthma management.

Inhalers used for asthma/COPD can be classified into two categories: Metered dose inhalers (MDIs) and Dry powder inhalers (DPIs). Metered dose inhalers are usually used as asthma rescue inhalers or reliever medicines. There are breath-actuated auto-inhalers that release the medication when you breathe in, and there are non breath-actuated pressurized inhalers in which the medication is released by pushing the canister down into the holder. They are all bronchodilators and are either short or long acting beta agonist inhalers or inhaled corticosteroids.

The active ingredients in MDI inhalers are dissolved or suspended in a propellant, a mixture of propellants, or a mixture of solvents and they are delivered via a compact pressurized aerosol dispenser. The dispenser can hold about several hundred metered doses of the medication. DPI inhalers contain the medication in a fine dry powder format and the medication is delivered to the lungs as the patient inhales through it. It contains the medication without any propellants. There are pre-metered DPIs which contain previously measured doses in blisters, capsules, etc. and they are inserted into the device during the manufacturing process or by the patient before use. The dose is inhaled directly from the pre-metered unit or it might be transferred to a chamber before being inhaled.

Updates on product launches are expected to be released in the near future, and these products will soon be available in several Los Angeles area dispensaries. For a list of partner dispensaries, call the Company at 1 (888) 263-0832.

About Cannabis Science, Inc.

Cannabis Science, Inc., takes advantage of its unique understanding of metabolic processes to provide novel treatment approaches to a number of illnesses for which current treatments and understanding remain unsatisfactory. Cannabinoids have an extensive history dating back thousands of years, and currently, there are a growing number of peer-reviewed scientific publications that document the underlying biochemical pathways that cannabinoids modulate. The Company works with leading experts in drug development, medicinal characterization, and clinical research to develop, produce, and commercialize novel therapeutic approaches for the treatment for illnesses caused by infections as well as for age-related illness. Our initial focus is on skin cancers, HIV/AIDS, and neurological conditions. The Company is proceeding with the research and development of its proprietary drugs as a part of this initial focus: CS-S/BCC-1, CS-TATI-1, and CS-NEURO-1, respectively.

Forward-Looking Statements

This Press Release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934. A statement containing words such as "anticipate," "seek," intend," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "project," "plan," or similar phrases may be deemed "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Some or all of the events or results anticipated by these forward-looking statements may not occur. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include the future U.S. and global economies, the impact of competition, and the Company's reliance on existing regulations regarding the use and development of cannabis-based drugs. Cannabis Science, Inc., does not undertake any duty nor does it intend to update the results of these forward-looking statements. Safe Harbor Statement. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a 'safe harbor' for forward looking statements. Certain of the statements contained herein, which are not historical facts are forward looking statements with respect to events, the occurrence of which involved risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements may be impacted, either positively or negatively, by various factors. Information concerning potential factors that could affect the company are detailed from time to time in the company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.