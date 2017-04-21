Cannabis Science Continues Expansions as it Negotiates to Acquire Two Medical Marijuana Dispensaries in Los Angeles, California; The Company Expects to Sign Closing Documents Shortly

CBIS Negotiates for Two Los Angeles, California Medical Marijuana Dispensaries Right Before the Global Health Catalyst Summit at Harvard

IRVINE, CA--(Marketwired - Apr 21, 2017) - Cannabis Science, Inc. ( OTC PINK : CBIS), a U.S. company specializing in the development of cannabinoid-based medicines, is pleased to announce that its expansions plans are well underway as it negotiates to purchase two medical marijuana dispensaries in the Los Angeles, California area. Both dispensaries will be branded Cannabis Science and showcase company products as well as other selected brands. The Company is excited to improve patient access to new drug development initiatives, and allow the Company to work much closer with its self-medicating patient base. The Company is expecting to announce the signing of the closing documents and introduce the locations shortly.

Cannabis Science has been working diligently toward launching this very important phase of growth. The Company is looking to open 15 -20 locations throughout California in phase one through the acquisition or partnering with existing compliant dispensary locations, as well as the complete buildout of brand new locations. This is one of many planned vertical integration strategies well underway at CBIS.

As the Company prepares to seed some of its sovereign land holdings with RCDU under the industrial commercial hemp grow initiatives and it moves forward with its separate cannabis cultivation zones to be compliant with the State by State medical marijuana laws, a separate team will be able to start preparing all new dispensaries to showcase Cannabis Science medications and health and wellness products. Heavy emphasis will be placed on the sustainable sourcing, local growth, and quality research and development done by the trusted Cannabis Science name as it pertains to branding at any of the new dispensaries.

Moving forward, the Company is seeking new opportunities in the way of both dispensaries and cannabis grow land acquisitions across the country. This will give the Company access to a much larger patient base, a more efficient supply chain process, and ultimately higher sales and profit margins on top of the branding benefits from having an expanded footprint from coast to coast. With a stronger customer base, the Company will be able to quickly find patients and assemble test groups for clinical trials and product testing moving forward. This greatly impacts and expedites the research capabilities of Cannabis Science and the Dana-Farber Institute, as studies will be able to materialize from concepts much more quickly.

The timing for these acquisitions is great for the Company, as both Mr. Dabney and Dr. Allen Herman, CSO, will be presenting on the Company's behalf at the Global Health Catalyst Summit at Harvard Medical School on April 28-30. With the event being live streamed to potentially millions of people, this gives CBIS the opportunity to showcase its potential to quickly and efficiently research, develop, and manufacture cannabis-based treatments. This is expected to deepen the Company's relationship with Dana-Farber and help create new networking opportunities with prospective business partners around the globe.

Global Health Catalyst (GHC) Summit at Harvard Medical School on April 28-30, 2017.

Information on the GHC Summit is available at http://www.globalhealthcatalystsummit.org.

The Cannabis Science Versus Cancer and Other Malignancies and the Palliative Care and Mental Health Sessions will be live-streamed to an audience worldwide. Those interested in joining the live-streaming of these sessions, as well as any of the other GHC Summit sessions, can subscribe to the Next Generation Global Health Security Network YouTube Channel at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCqihIfrETTl2eRMxNQxUCDQ. Additionally, the recorded sessions can be accessed via this YouTube channel.

About Cannabis Science, Inc.

Cannabis Science, Inc., takes advantage of its unique understanding of metabolic processes to provide novel treatment approaches to a number of illnesses for which current treatments and understanding remain unsatisfactory. Cannabinoids have an extensive history dating back thousands of years, and currently, there are a growing number of peer-reviewed scientific publications that document the underlying biochemical pathways that cannabinoids modulate. The Company works with leading experts in drug development, medicinal characterization, and clinical research to develop, produce, and commercialize novel therapeutic approaches for the treatment for illnesses caused by infections as well as for age-related illness. Our initial focus is on skin cancers, HIV/AIDS, and neurological conditions. The Company is proceeding with the research and development of its proprietary drugs as a part of this initial focus: CS-S/BCC-1, CS-TATI-1, and CS-NEURO-1, respectively.

