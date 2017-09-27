Cannabis Science Presents Its African Drug Development Initiative at Major U.S.-Africa Policy Conference

Building on Current Collaborations for Educational & Economic Research with Multi-Center Clinical Trials

IRVINE, CA--(Marketwired - Sep 27, 2017) - Cannabis Science, Inc. ( OTC PINK : CBIS), a U.S. company specializing in the development of cannabinoid-based medicines, presented an update to its African Drug Development Initiative at the Constituency for Africa's (CFA) Ronald H. Brown African Affairs Series in Washington, DC last week. Convened annually, the Ronald H. Brown Series is a major U.S.-Africa Policy Forum, and is attended by stakeholders from government, private sector, civil society, academia, and the media from the U.S., Africa, and the African Diaspora.

"CFA's Ronald H. Brown African Affairs Series is an important annual event for Cannabis Science. In addition to this series, the Company presented at the Global Health Catalyst Summit at Harvard Medical School in April of this year, and we plan to present at the African Organization for Research and Training in Cancer (AORTIC) Conference in Rwanda in November," stated Dr. Herman. "These important events allow the Company to share ideas and build on our current collaborations for research and multi-center clinical trials."

During the Healthcare roundtable on Strengthening Healthcare Infrastructure in Africa, Cannabis Science's President and CEO, Mr. Raymond Dabney, and the Company's Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Dr. Allen Herman, presented an update on Cannabis Science's African Drug Development Initiative which includes educational and job creation programs.

The theme of the Healthcare Roundtable was Reversing Africa's Brain Drain: The Role of the African Diaspora in Strengthening the Healthcare Infrastructure of Africa, and the session explored strategies to invest in and develop Africa's health workers, healthcare and social services infrastructure, logistics, surveillance and health information systems, healthcare governance, and drug supply systems. The roundtable was moderated by the Honorable Donna Christensen, former Member of the U.S. House of Representatives, and former Chair of the Congressional Black Caucus Health Braintrust; and Ambassador Bonnie Jenkins, Joint Visiting Fellow at the University of Pennsylvania Perry World House and Brookings Institution. Distinguished speakers included the Honorable Dr. Arikana Chihombori, the African Union's Ambassador to the U.S.; Dr. John Nkengasong, Director of the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention; Professor Akin Abayomi, Principal Investigator for the Global Emerging Pathogens Treatment Consortium (GET Africa); and Dr. Wilfred Ngwa, Global Health Catalyst Director at the Dana-Farber/Harvard Cancer Center.

"This is the third year that Cannabis Science has presented at CFA's Ronald H. Brown African Affairs Series. Each year, we have been able to create new opportunities for our Company through active engagement with thought-leaders in our industry, as well as through the formation of new collaborations with individuals and institutions," stated Mr. Dabney. "As a result of this year's conference, we expect to accelerate our activities in a number of African countries."

In addition to attending the AORTIC Conference in Rwanda, the Company will sponsor a special session on the Use of Cannabinoids to Treat Cancers. This session will focus on the potential use of cannabinoids in treating cancers and other indications, helping to close the global pain divide, and on establishing partnerships with key stakeholders worldwide to accelerate research, and possible clinical translation of cannabinoid-based medicines. Information on the AORTIC Conference can be viewed at http://aorticconference.org/.

Through Cannabis Science's collaborations, the company is executing its research and development plan and initial results were recently published in the cancer research journal Frontiers in Oncology. The article can be viewed at http://journal.frontiersin.org/article/10.3389/fonc.2017.00208/full.

This publication titled, "Nanoparticle drones to target lung cancer with radiosensitizers and cannabinoids," addresses drug delivery, and highlights an innovative strategy to deliver cannabinoids directly to cancer cells with minimal toxicities or side effects that have so far hampered clinical translation efforts.

