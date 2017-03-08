Cannabis Science Receives Delivery Notifications for First Greenhouse Orders as it Prepares Cannabinoid Observational and Clinical Studies Targeting Several Critical Ailments

IRVINE, CA--(Marketwired - Mar 8, 2017) - Cannabis Science, Inc. ( OTC PINK : CBIS), a U.S. company specializing in the development of cannabis-based medicines, is pleased to announce the anticipated delivery of the first of our pre-designed greenhouses with full tracking and reporting protocols to be delivered this week for our California and Nevada operations.

"Having control over our own supply chain will greatly increase our efficiencies, including the time and cost required to have processed product readily available for development into all our formulations. We will soon launch our observational studies for specific cannabinoid combinations targeting critical ailments. We will be growing a variety of cannabinoid combinations for our formulations and testing. Each formulation is designed to target a specific critical ailment; to work using a particular delivery mode; and to have the potency to drive maximum positive results in patient usage," stated CMO Dr. Allen Herman.

CBIS, Inc. has received several hundred emails inquiring about the timing of clinical research and the availability of treatment options. These inquiries cover the management of pain, peripheral neuropathies, cancer, and COPD. All inquiries are entered into our in-house database and we will be responding to each person as each targeted observational study officially commences. The studies will include some of the over 500 cannabinoids that have been isolated and identified from Cannabis sativa. The cannabinoids belong to the chemical class of terpenophenolics, of which 85 have been uniquely identified in cannabis. Common plant cannabinoids (phytocannabinoids) include: tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), cannabidiol (CBD), cannabigerol (CBG), cannabichromene (CBC), and cannabinol (CBN). The pharmacology of THC has been widely studied, and it is regarded as the main psychoactive constituent of cannabis. Our in-house database will form the basis of patient-centered outcomes research (PCOR) for a variety of critical conditions.

CBIS will then develop protocols for our international consortium of US, South African, and European universities and research institutions. This consortium will develop research protocols for animal studies and clinical trials for several critical clinical ailments concurrently. The Cannabis Science Research Laboratory will have principal investigators at each partner institution and will work closely with CBIS leadership. Our initial animal studies will focus on cancers, and our clinical trials will concentrate on Cancers, PTSD, pain management, HIV/AIDS, and neurological conditions including sleep disorders. CBIS will then add other targeted ailments for clinical trials as the demand and need is identified in each jurisdiction. Each country that we collaborate in will ensure that the research is done within the approval guidelines for that country and follows the approval guidelines for the US Food and Drug Administration providing nationwide federal government approvals.

About Cannabis Science, Inc.

Cannabis Science, Inc. takes advantage of its unique understanding of metabolic processes to provide novel treatment approaches to a number of illnesses for which current treatments and understanding remain unsatisfactory. Cannabinoids have an extensive history dating back thousands of years, and currently, there are a growing number of peer-reviewed scientific publications that document the underlying biochemical pathways that cannabinoids modulate. The Company works with leading experts in drug development, medicinal characterization, and clinical research to develop, produce, and commercialize novel therapeutic approaches for the treatment for illnesses caused by infections as well as for age-related illness. Our initial focus is on skin cancers, HIV/AIDS, and neurological conditions. The Company is proceeding with the research and development of its proprietary drugs as a part of this initial focus: CS-S/BCC-1, CS-TATI-1, and CS-NEURO-1, respectively.

Forward-Looking Statements

This Press Release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934. A statement containing words such as "anticipate," "seek," intend," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "project," "plan," or similar phrases may be deemed "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Some or all of the events or results anticipated by these forward-looking statements may not occur. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include the future U.S. and global economies, the impact of competition, and the Company's reliance on existing regulations regarding the use and development of cannabis-based drugs. Cannabis Science, Inc. does not undertake any duty nor does it intend to update the results of these forward-looking statements. Safe Harbor Statement. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a 'safe harbor' for forward-looking statements. Certain of the statements contained herein, which are not historical facts are forward looking statements with respect to events, the occurrence of which involved risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements may be impacted, either positively or negatively, by various factors. Information concerning potential factors that could affect the company is detailed from time to time in the company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.