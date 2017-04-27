Cannabis Science Selects Influential Southern California Financial Firm as the Lead to Raise the Proposed 25 Million USD in Expansion Capital and Boost its Industry Footprint

IRVINE, CA--(Marketwired - Apr 27, 2017) - Cannabis Science, Inc. ( OTC PINK : CBIS), a U.S. company specializing in the development of cannabis-based medicines, is pleased to announce that it has selected an influential Southern California Financial Firm as the lead to raise the proposed 25 Million USD in expansion capital and boost its industry footprint by pursuing several industry business models on behalf of the Company within the Cannabis Industry.

"We have been enthusiastically reviewing investment firms that have expressed interest in our business model that have similar humanitarian interests and dedication to the industry, and we didn't have to look far. We think we certainly found the right group, with the right mindset, and the right track record. We expect to formally announce the Firm once preparations are complete for a formal presentation directly after the Global Health Catalyst (GHC) Summit @ Harvard Medical School," stated Mr. Raymond C. Dabney, President & CEO, Co-Founder, Cannabis Science Inc.

"As a direct result of our CRA with Dana Farber we have experienced a considerable increase in the number of expanded research collaborations requests targeting several ailments from Universities, Foundations, Corporations, and Private Investors. These groups seem to have one thing in common: they are all looking to get involved with our research programs with Dana Farber and beyond. They are looking to target one or more critical ailments of interest to their group or just invest in a study based on their previous life experiences. This is exactly what we were hoping for, expansion through partnerships and acquisitions.

"We have also experienced a very large number of self-medicating patients looking for cannabinoid information or actual new cannabinoid medication they can purchase for their specific condition. This is truly profound, what is happening right now, all around us; once again we are certainly making history with all those working with us, especially Dana Farber. We are certainly blessed and our goal is to pass on our knowledge, medications, and resources to the millions of patients worldwide seeking natural alterative medications for their conditions. The anticipated 25 Million in new funding will certainly allow us to meet this demand while we fast tracking our formal FDA initiatives through Dana Farber and really begin to make a noticeable difference," stated Mr. Raymond C. Dabney, President & CEO, Co-Founder, Cannabis Science Inc.

About the Global Health Catalyst (GHC) Summit @ Harvard Medical School, April 28-30, 2017

The Cannabis Science Versus Cancer and Other Malignancies and the Palliative Care and Mental Health Sessions at the Global Health Catalyst (GHC) Summit at Harvard Medical School April 28-30, 2017 will be live-streamed to an audience worldwide. Those interested in joining the live-streaming of these sessions, as well as any of the other GHC Summit sessions, can subscribe to the Next Generation Global Health Security Network YouTube Channel at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCqihIfrETTl2eRMxNQxUCDQ. Additionally, the recorded sessions can be accessed via this YouTube channel.

Mr. Dabney and Dr. Herman will be the keynote speakers and panelists for the Cannabis Science Versus Cancer and Other Malignancies Session. The theme for this session is "Medical Cannabis in Global Health," and speakers and panelists will provide updates on leading-edge collaborations investigating the use of medical cannabis in the treatment of cancer and other malignancies, and closing the global pain divide.

https://www.globalhealthcatalystsummit.org/medical-cannabis

http://www.globalhealthcatalystsummit.org

About Cannabis Science, Inc.

Cannabis Science, Inc. takes advantage of its unique understanding of metabolic processes to provide novel treatment approaches to a number of illnesses for which current treatments and understanding remain unsatisfactory. Cannabinoids have an extensive history dating back thousands of years, and currently, there are a growing number of peer-reviewed scientific publications that document the underlying biochemical pathways that cannabinoids modulate. The Company works with leading experts in drug development, medicinal characterization, and clinical research to develop, produce, and commercialize novel therapeutic approaches for the treatment for illnesses caused by infections as well as for age-related illness. Our initial focus is on skin cancers, HIV/AIDS, and neurological conditions. The Company is proceeding with the research and development of its proprietary drugs as a part of this initial focus: CS-S/BCC-1, CS-TATI-1, and CS-NEURO-1, respectively.