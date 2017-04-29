Cannabis Science Senior Executives Arrive at the Global Health Catalyst Summit at Harvard Medical School

IRVINE, CA--(Marketwired - Apr 29, 2017) - Cannabis Science, Inc. ( OTC PINK : CBIS), a U.S. company specializing in the development of cannabis-based medicines, has kicked off its participation in the Global Health Catalyst (GHC) Summit at Harvard Medical School.

CBIS' President, CEO, and Co-Founder, Mr. Raymond C. Dabney, leads a delegation of senior CBIS executives and representatives, including Dr. Allen Herman, CBIS' Chief Medical Officer; Honorable Ronald V. Dellums, Chairman of CBIS' International Government Affairs Board, and former Chairman of the U.S. House of Representatives' Armed Services Committee; Dr. Julius Garvey, a Member of CBIS' Scientific Advisory and International Government Affairs Boards, and Founder/Medical Director of Garvey Vascular Specialists; Ms. Julia Royall, a Member of CBIS' Scientific Advisory Board, and an international health information expert; and Mr. Melvin Foote, a Member of CBIS' International Government Affairs Board, and Founder, President, and CEO of the Constituency for Africa.

The GHC Summit is a premier yearly event designed to catalyze high-impact international collaborations to eliminate global health disparities, with the main focus on cancer and related diseases. The GHC is seed-funded by the Department of Radiation Oncology, Dana Farber Cancer Institute, Brigham and Women's Hospital, and the Radcliffe Institute for Advanced Studies at Harvard University. Information on the GHC Summit can be accessed at https://www.globalhealthcatalystsummit.org/.

Delegates to the GHC Summit will participate in twelve (12) sessions over three days. On Sunday, April 30th, Dr. Herman, CBIS' CMO, will deliver a presentation on the Global Pain Divide at the Palliative Care and Mental Health Session, scheduled to start at 10:00 a.m. EST. This session will be streamed live, and can be viewed at:

http://video.dfcionline.org/accordent/GHCSummitB043017.

Mr. Dabney, CBIS' President, CEO, and Co-Founder, will be the keynote speaker and a panelist for the Medical Cannabis Science versus Cancer & Other Malignancies Session on Sunday, April 30th, scheduled to start at 2:00 p.m. EST. Mr. Dabney will discuss how cannabinoids can be used to treat cancer and other diseases, and CBIS' vision for the global health and development impact of cannabinoid-based medicines. This session will be streamed live, and can be viewed at: http://video.dfcionline.org/accordent/GHCSummitC043017.

"The GHC Summit is underway and we could not be more excited to be a part of this year's event. In addition to building CBIS' relationship with Dana-Farber, we have the opportunity to engage with leaders in cancer research, drug development, and clinical trials from around the world," stated Mr. Dabney.

About Cannabis Science, Inc.

Cannabis Science, Inc. takes advantage of its unique understanding of metabolic processes to provide novel treatment approaches to a number of illnesses for which current treatments and understanding remain unsatisfactory. Cannabinoids have an extensive history dating back thousands of years, and currently, there are a growing number of peer-reviewed scientific publications that document the underlying biochemical pathways that cannabinoids modulate. The Company works with leading experts in drug development, medicinal characterization, and clinical research to develop, produce, and commercialize novel therapeutic approaches for the treatment of illnesses caused by infections as well as for age-related illness. Our initial focus is on skin cancers, HIV/AIDS, and neurological conditions. The Company is proceeding with the research and development of its proprietary drugs as a part of this initial focus: CS-S/BCC-1, CS-TATI-1, and CS-NEURO-1, respectively.

Forward-Looking Statements

This Press Release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934. A statement containing words such as "anticipate," "seek," intend," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "project," "plan," or similar phrases may be deemed "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Some or all of the events or results anticipated by these forward-looking statements may not occur. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include the future U.S. and global economies, the impact of competition, and the Company's reliance on existing regulations regarding the use and development of cannabis-based drugs. Cannabis Science, Inc., does not undertake any duty nor does it intend to update the results of these forward-looking statements. Safe Harbor Statement. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a 'safe harbor' for forward looking statements. Certain of the statements contained herein, which are not historical facts are forward looking statements with respect to events, the occurrence of which involved risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements may be impacted, either positively or negatively, by various factors. Information concerning potential factors that could affect the company is detailed from time to time in the company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.