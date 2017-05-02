Cannabis Science Senior Executives Chair Special Sessions and Deliver a Keynote Speech at the Global Health Catalyst Summit at Harvard Medical School

IRVINE, CA--(Marketwired - May 2, 2017) - Cannabis Science, Inc. ( OTC PINK : CBIS), a U.S. company specializing in the development of cannabis-based medicines, is pleased to announce its President, CEO, and Co-Founder, Mr. Raymond C. Dabney, and his team have successfully participated in the Global Health Catalyst (GHC) Summit hosted by the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute/Harvard Cancer Center (DF/HCC). The DF/HCC is a collaborative organization that integrates five Boston-area academic medical institutions and two Harvard schools -- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Boston Children's Hospital, Brigham and Women's Hospital, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Massachusetts General Hospital, Harvard Medical School, and the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health at Harvard Medical School. The summit is designed to catalyze high impact international collaborations in health care, education and research.

Mr. Dabney was the keynote speaker for the Cannabis Science versus Cancer and Other Malignancies Session, which was one of the highlights of the three-day Summit. CBIS' Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Allen Herman, Chaired the Cannabis Science Session, and also delivered a presentation on the epidemiology of cancer and the utilization of opioids in Africa and across the world during the Palliative Care and Mental Health Session. The Company is cleaning up the recorded video feed of the CBIS Session for enhanced clarity; distribution will be made available for viewing over the internet available shortly.

"We were pleased to share our vision with an impressive array of senior health care professionals from the USA and across the world including Africa and the broad African Diaspora. We were particularly pleased with our successful meetings with the Ministers of Health of Namibia, Rwanda, and Kisumu County in Kenya. These African health leaders will help CBIS to define our strategy on the African continent. We are launching an aggressive research program with Dana Farber, and we expect a number of major developments in 2017," said Dr. Herman.

Mr. Dabney stated, "Our participation in the GHC Summit and this speaking opportunity gave us an opportunity to discuss cutting-edge cannabinoid research with some of the greatest minds in modern medicine globally, as well as to network and explore potential partnerships." In addition, CBIS' participation in this Summit provided the company with an opportunity to update stakeholders regarding the progress of the implementation of CBIS' research agreement with Dana-Farber. "I believe the CBIS/Dana Farber relationship is off to a very good start, and I am excited about the potential of our collaboration. I am even more excited about the groundbreaking initiative with Dana-Farber that we plan to jointly announce in the next few days. This upcoming announcement will change the narrative of how we approach the research, development, and clinical trials of cannabinoid-based medicines globally."

About Cannabis Science, Inc.

Cannabis Science, Inc. takes advantage of its unique understanding of metabolic processes to provide novel treatment approaches to a number of illnesses for which current treatments and understanding remain unsatisfactory. Cannabinoids have an extensive history dating back thousands of years, and currently, there are a growing number of peer-reviewed scientific publications that document the underlying biochemical pathways that cannabinoids modulate. The Company works with leading experts in drug development, medicinal characterization, and clinical research to develop, produce, and commercialize novel therapeutic approaches for the treatment for illnesses caused by infections as well as for age-related illness. Our initial focus is on skin cancers, HIV/AIDS, and neurological conditions. The Company is proceeding with the research and development of its proprietary drugs as a part of this initial focus: CS-S/BCC-1, CS-TATI-1, and CS-NEURO-1, respectively.

Forward-Looking Statements

This Press Release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934. A statement containing words such as "anticipate," "seek," intend," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "project," "plan," or similar phrases may be deemed "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Some or all of the events or results anticipated by these forward-looking statements may not occur. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include the future U.S. and global economies, the impact of competition, and the Company's reliance on existing regulations regarding the use and development of cannabis-based drugs. Cannabis Science, Inc., does not undertake any duty nor does it intend to update the results of these forward-looking statements. Safe Harbor Statement. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a 'safe harbor' for forward looking statements. Certain of the statements contained herein, which are not historical facts are forward looking statements with respect to events, the occurrence of which involved risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements may be impacted, either positively or negatively, by various factors. Information concerning potential factors that could affect the company is detailed from time to time in the company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.