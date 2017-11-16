Cannabis Science Set to Launch its Online Community for Doctors, Patients, Industry Professionals Worldwide to Share Experiences and Expertise Using Cannabinoid Therapies for Various Critical Ailments, Palliative Care and Related Information

IRVINE, CA--(Marketwired - Nov 16, 2017) - Cannabis Science, Inc. ( OTC PINK : CBIS), a U.S. company specializing in the development of cannabinoid-based medicines, is proud to announce that next week the company will release its newest version of the Patient Access Center (PAC), an exclusive online community for social networking and information sharing platform. By bringing together Doctors, Patients, Industry Professionals, Lawyers, Scientists, Civil and Constitutional Rights Activists, Legalization Efforts Groups and many others, we are building a powerful knowledge center of real world data of successful treatment stories, formal clinical study information, to mobilizing large groups for upcoming events, or certain demographics that need help to help effective change for each area of concern or question.

Through 24/7 real-time communications and interaction between its members, this platform will create an information exchange game changer, pushing forward the movement of Cannabis and Hemp education, drug development, and to help fix the ineffective patient treatment and access because of the illegal conflicts of interest between the individual State Governments vs the Federal Government for Cannabis and Hemp cultivation, drug development and distribution laws. Thus making safe access for patients in need confusing, unattainable, and extremely frustrating for people who have seen, believe, and genuinely want to learn about the miraculous healing powers of the plant.

Cannabis Science is dedicated to improving the quality of life for patients around the world through cannabinoid science. The development of our newest website will do so by allowing those suffering from ailments to connect with professionals and other patient members gaining instant access to information, knowledge, and data. It will serve as an information center, resource hub, and support group for those seeking alternative cannabinoid treatments for various critical ailments such as Cancer, Arthritis, Parkinson's Disease, Anxiety, Multiple Sclerosis, and more. This new website will provide invaluable information for Cannabis users, shareholders and Cannabis professionals of the Science of Cannabinoids alike.

It will provide opportunities to enlighten medical practitioners on all aspects of cannabinoid therapies and the endocannabinoid system, and allow them to directly help patients in suggestive treatments. Furthermore, this platform will empower patients to educate themselves about the potential benefits of using cannabinoids as a complementary therapy to lessen side effects such as nausea, insomnia, and anxiety. Advocates of medical cannabinoids can also demonstrate their support for legalization by signing up to fight for their rights. This platform will bring together all walks of life such as doctors, patients, lawyers, growers, parents, researchers, journalists, CEOs, Ambassadors, Country leaders, as everyone is affected. With our platform anyone will be able to make a difference, and no one will be alone.

Members will be able to track their personal experiences with cannabinoid treatment through blogs, photos, and videos while it serves as a testimony to others. They will be able to seek out other members based on their interests and profile information. Testimonials of successful Cannabinoid therapy regimes can be shared in an effort to educate others to the many uses and successes of Cannabis therapies. Discussion groups can be created to connect with people of the same interests, potentially allowing patients to schedule consultations with doctors in the future as well as sign up for future clinical trials for novel cannabinoid therapies.

*** Online users can also create their own events for private or public participation or monitoring such as the "2017 Cannabis Science Gala Event" or specific to your cause such as for shareholders to receive updates about the "Loyalty Gift Program." The Company will specifically address these events through the platform as they are separate personal LGP and corporate events such as the Gala. Perfect for those interested in following and reviewing updated event information, sign up, and attend.

The website will also provide overall support information on marijuana classifications, strains, and the science of cannabinoids. Information regarding critical ailments and palliative care will be outlined, with supplementary treatments like pills, creams, and extracts that are available. It will showcase international marijuana laws, including American state-by-state legal information regarding possession, cultivation, and legalization for patients to protect themselves. Along with recent research studies from reputable scientific peer reviewed journals, live feed news outlets will be available for a deeper understanding.

About Cannabis Science, Inc.

Cannabis Science, Inc. takes advantage of its unique understanding of metabolic processes to provide novel treatment approaches to a number of illnesses for which current treatments and understanding remain unsatisfactory. Cannabinoids have an extensive history dating back thousands of years, and currently, there are a growing number of peer-reviewed scientific publications that document the underlying biochemical pathways that cannabinoids modulate. The Company works with leading experts in drug development, medicinal characterization, and clinical research to develop, produce, and commercialize novel therapeutic approaches for the treatment for illnesses caused by infections as well as for age-related illness. Our initial focus is on cancers, HIV/AIDS, and neurological conditions. The Company is proceeding with the research and development of its proprietary drugs as a part of this initial focus: CS-S/BCC-1, CS-TATI-1, and CS-NEURO-1, respectively.

