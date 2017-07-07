Cannabis Science Steps Up the Fight Against Opioid Drug Addictions with its Initial Test Batch of Transdermal Patches and Unisex Rectal Suppositories Available Now in Los Angeles Dispensaries, Meeting a Growing Demand from Self-Medicating Patients

IRVINE, CA--(Marketwired - Jul 7, 2017) - Cannabis Science, Inc. ( OTC PINK : CBIS), a U.S. company specializing in the development of cannabis-based medicines, is pleased to announce initial test batches of Transdermal Patches and Unisex Suppository Regimen packages are now available in two test dispensaries in Los Angeles, California meeting the growing demand for alternative pain medications delivery modules amongst self-medicating patients struggling with several forms of chronic pain management, which the Company firmly believes will directly combat the opioid medication overdose pandemic.

The CBIS Transdermal Patch has been commonly requested by self-medicating patients for almost all different types of chronic pain including fibromyalgia, diabetic nerve pain, neuropathic and many other forms of critical ailments that are associated with chronic pain. One of the advantages is the targeting effect as cannabinoids enter the bloodstream at the affected area through absorption of the skin and formulations are administered when cannabinoids penetrate the central nervous system, providing the self-medicating patient the desired relief.

The CBIS Unisex Suppository Regimen Package is ideal for patients who suffer from cancer treatment side effects like nausea, vomiting, insomnia, anxiety, and severe pain. It also acts as an effective substitute delivery system for patients who may have difficulty ingesting pills or smoking cannabis as rectal absorption produces a higher bioavailability while producing a more consistent effect. The suppositories are the first of three regimen packages that Cannabis Science will release for patients who require alternate delivery methods.

After receiving hundreds of inquiries from eager self-medicating patients and healthcare workers, the company is proud to announce that they are now available for sale at The Kush Factory and Moonlight Cannabis Collective.

The Kush Factory

612 N Vermont

Los Angeles, California 90004

323-219-2827

kushfactoryla@gmail.com

Moonlight Cannabis Collective

5801 E. Beverly Boulevard

Suite 100

East Los Angeles, CA 90022

(323) 834-9420

moonlightbeverly@gmail.com

Please contact the dispensaries directly for ordering all CBIS products and delivery schedules.

