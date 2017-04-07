Cannabis Science To File Offering Memorandum for 25 Million USD in Expansion Capital

IRVINE, CA--(Marketwired - Apr 7, 2017) - Cannabis Science, Inc. ( OTC PINK : CBIS), a U.S. company specializing in the development of cannabis-based medicines, is pleased to announce that it will file a 25 million USD offering memorandum to accommodate an aggressive expansion plan; the Company expects to file next week. The Company has been reviewing investment firms that have expressed interest in its business model and similar humanitarian interests. With this new growth plan the Company is now looking for a corporate office in NYC to facilitate its financing initiatives and its east coast expansion plans.

The Company has received a considerable increase in activity from its recent collaboration research agreement with Dana-Farber to research cannabis-based cancer treatments and multiple leadership speaking engagements at Harvard Medical School. The anticipated 25 Million in new funding will allow Cannabis Science to jump-start its aggressive Drug Development programs with its extensive cannabinoid formulation base targeting multiple critical ailments.

"As regulation changes swiftly in such an enormous expanding industry, it creates opportunities and it can create hurdles for those same opportunities. We must remain fluid and move as the regulations move. Our expansion program is being fueled by the growing market and demand. These investments are for individuals or corporations interested in participating in the CBIS property development projects and fund the future costs of FDA approval's process and Drug and Developments costs for its related targets. This all adds additional strength to this ever changing and growing Cannabis industry and we are all very proud to be right in the middle of it all," stated Mr. Raymond C. Dabney, President & CEO, Co-Founder, Cannabis Science Inc.

Cannabis Science, Inc. takes advantage of its unique understanding of metabolic processes to provide novel treatment approaches to a number of illnesses for which current treatments and understanding remain unsatisfactory. The Company works with leading experts in drug development, medicinal characterization, and clinical research to develop, produce, and commercialize novel therapeutic approaches for the treatment for illnesses caused by infections as well as for age-related illness. Our initial focus is on skin cancers, HIV/AIDS, and neurological conditions. The Company is proceeding with the research and development of its proprietary drugs as a part of this initial focus: CS-S/BCC-1, CS-TATI-1, and CS-NEURO-1, respectively.

