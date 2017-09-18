Cannabis Wheaton Announces Launch of Wheaton Licensing Program

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - September 18, 2017) - Cannabis Wheaton Income Corp. (TSX VENTURE: CBW) ("Cannabis Wheaton", "CW", or the "Company") is excited to announce the launch of Wheaton Licensing, an accelerator platform to support exceptional entrepreneurs through all stages of the application process to become licensed producers of cannabis in Canada.

Hugo Alves, President of Cannabis Wheaton, stated, "One of the great things about the experience the Cannabis Wheaton team has had to date is helping entrepreneurs succeed. Since joining Cannabis Wheaton, we have received a constant inbound flow of incredible entrepreneurs that we want to support and work with but are too early in the life cycle of their businesses to fit into our current streaming model. Establishing Wheaton Licensing is a way for us to help these entrepreneurs succeed in achieving their goals while facilitating our participation in these great opportunities. The goal is to cultivate these companies to be investment-ready and form the next cohort of Cannabis Wheaton streaming partners. In a way, Wheaton Licensing is the future of Cannabis Wheaton."

Wheaton Licensing will allow a small group of entrepreneurial management teams to leverage the collective wisdom, knowledge, expertise and network of the Cannabis Wheaton team who have collectively worked on over 100 applications at each stage of the licensing process -- from initial submission through to full sales license. The Cannabis Wheaton team will work closely with Wheaton Licensing participants providing a range of expertise:

Chuck Rifici, Chief Executive Officer: as the co-founder of Tweed Marijuana Inc., now Canopy Growth Corporation, Chuck provides the wisdom and connectivity gained from taking a cannabis start-up from inception and growing it to be what's now the largest licensed producer in the world.

Hugo Alves, President: as the founder of the Cannabis Group at Bennett Jones LLP, the largest cannabis legal advisory group in Canada, Hugo brings leading legal advisory and regulatory expertise.

Ian Rapsey, Chief Creative Officer: as an award-winning creative director who previously designed and implemented the brand development strategies for Tweed and other leading brands in the cannabis industry, Ian provides deep branding and marketing expertise.

Brad McNamee, Chief Infrastructure Officer: as a second generation mechanical contractor specializing in HVAC design and design-build services, Brad brings the experience gained from helping design and develop some of the top industry-leading cannabis post-production environments.

Kevin Furet, Chief Genetics and Cultivation Officer: as the former master grower at Canopy Growth Corporation, Kevin has deep expertise in cultivation, plant breeding and strain development in the legal, regulated cannabis space.

Michael Lickver, Executive Vice President, Strategy: as one of the top advisors in the Canadian cannabis industry and co-founder of the Cannabis Group at Bennett Jones LLP, Mike provides strategic corporate and commercial guidance.

Accepted Wheaton Licensing participants will gain access to the dynamic and collaborative ecosystem that the Cannabis Wheaton team offers. In exchange for an interest in the business of each participant, Wheaton Licensing will provide the support, expertise and resources required to enable its partners to strategically navigate each stage of the cannabis licensing process in Canada. Whether it is application strategy, regulatory guidance, branding and marketing review or operational direction, Wheaton Licensing aims to help its participating members accelerate their businesses to the next level.

Chuck Rifici, Chief Executive Officer of Cannabis Wheaton, commented, "Everyone on the Wheaton team is truly grateful for the positive impact that mentorship, collaboration and knowledge transfer has had on our careers. The launch of Wheaton Licensing is a way to share the team's collective knowledge with our partners with the ambition of accelerating the innovation and diversity of the industry. Wheaton Licensing will allow its participants to move efficiently ­through the licensing process with unparalleled support and guidance throughout the lifetime of their business -- from drafting the initial application to sealing the jar of their first order. We are happy to continue to foster our mission of growth through diversity, and we believe Wheaton Licensing is a step in the right direction."

For more information on the Wheaton Licensing program and the application requirements please contact licensing@cannabiswheaton.com.

About Cannabis Wheaton Income Corp.

Backed by a team of industry experts, Cannabis Wheaton is the first cannabis streaming company in the world. Our streams will include production from across Canada coming from our partners comprised of licensed producers of cannabis (LP) and LP applicants. Cannabis Wheaton's mandate is to facilitate real growth for our streaming partners by providing them with financial support and sharing our collective industry experience.

