Cannabis Wheaton Announces the Launch of C420 in Las Vegas, Nevada

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - October 02, 2017) - Cannabis Wheaton Income Corp. (TSX VENTURE: CBW) ("Cannabis Wheaton", "CW", or the "Company") is excited to announce the launch of its inaugural C420 community event taking place on November 16, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada during the annual Marijuana Business Conference (MJBizCon).

Borrowing from and following in the footsteps of the C100 Association, a non-profit, member-driven association of Canadian thought leaders in the San Francisco Bay Area committed to supporting and accelerating the innovation economy in Canada, the purpose of C420 is to bring together exceptional Canadian entrepreneurs operating in the cannabis space to share ideas, opportunities and best practices to foster a true community approach to the industry. As Cannabis Wheaton's mission is to create growth through diversity, C420 will provide a forum for a wide variety of Canadian cannabis entrepreneurs to network and collaborate in the heart of the largest cannabis conference in North America.

Ian Rapsey, Chief Creative Officer of Cannabis Wheaton stated, "Fostering and nourishing deep collaborative relationships in the Canadian cannabis community is paramount to building a strong foundation for the industry. It is our goal that what C100 is to Canadian technology entrepreneurs, C420 will be to Canadian cannabis entrepreneurs."

Mike Lickver, Executive Vice President of Cannabis Wheaton commented, "I always look forward to producing events filled with great people sharing great ideas. Hosting the C420 in Vegas is a way for our team to capitalize on an environment that already brings so many Canadian entrepreneurs together during the pre-eminent conference of the year. We anticipate an exciting and entertaining evening shared by Canadian cannabis leaders that will become the first of many annual C420 events to come."

Cannabis Wheaton's C420 event will be launched in collaboration with several industry friends who will be announced closer to launch.

For more information on attending the inaugural C420 event in Las Vegas, Nevada please contact C420@cannabiswheaton.com.

About Cannabis Wheaton Income Corp. (TSX VENTURE: CBW)

Backed by a team of industry experts, Cannabis Wheaton is the first cannabis streaming company in the world. Our streams will include production from across Canada coming from our partners comprised of licensed producers of cannabis (LP) and LP applicants. Cannabis Wheaton's mandate is to facilitate real growth for our streaming partners by providing them with financial support and sharing our collective industry experience.

