Cannabis Wheaton Income Corp. Announces OTC Ticker Symbol Change to "CBWTF"

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - November 03, 2017) - Cannabis Wheaton Income Corp. (d/b/a Wheaton Income) (TSX VENTURE: CBW)("Wheaton Income" or the "Company") announces that FINRA has approved a change in the Company's stock symbol trading on the OTC Markets. Effective today, November 3, 2017, the Company's common shares will trade on the OTC Markets under the symbol "CBWTF". The previous trading symbol was "KWFLF". The Company also anticipates an imminent upgrade in its OTC Markets trading classification from OTC Pink to OTCQB, which is the middle tier for trading over-the-counter stocks provided and operated by OTC Markets.

There is no action required by current shareholders in connection with this change.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Chuck Rifici" Chairman & CEO

About Wheaton Income. (TSX VENTURE: CBW)

Wheaton Income is a collective of entrepreneurs with a passion for the cannabis industry past, present and future. Our mandate is to facilitate growth for our partners by providing them with financial support and sharing our collective industry experience. Our partners all have different visions, voices and brand values, and all share a common goal -- to build a world-class industry based on ethics, diversity, quality and innovation.

Stay Connected:

For more information about Cannabis Wheaton and our management team, please visit: http://www.wheatonincome.com, or follow us on Twitter @WheatonIncome. Call: 1.604.687.7130 Email: Mario@skanderbegcapital.com (http://www.skanderbegcapital.com).

Notice Regarding Forward Looking Statements:

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or information that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. This information is only a prediction. Various assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions or making the projections contained in the forward-looking information throughout this news release. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to: regulatory or political change, the ability to consummate transactions which are currently in discussions, the ability to generate revenue through the streaming agreements, requirements to obtain additional financing, timeliness of government approvals for granting of permits and licences, including licences to cultivate and sell cannabis, completion of the facilities, where applicable, actual operating performance of the facilities, competition and other risks affecting the Company in particular and the medical cannabis industry generally. Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the information is made, and is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. The Company is not under any obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward -looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release