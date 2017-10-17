Cannabis Wheaton Provides Initial Advance of $5,000,000 to Beleave

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - October 17, 2017) - Cannabis Wheaton Income Corp. (TSX VENTURE: CBW) ("Cannabis Wheaton"or"CBW") and Beleave Inc. ( CSE : BE) ( OTCQX : BLEVF) ("Beleave" or the "Company") are pleased to announce that, further to the news release dated October 5, 2017, CBW has provided an initial advance of $5,000,000 in non-dilutive debt financing by way of an instrument evidencing a debt obligation repayable in product equivalents (the "D.O.P.E. Note"). As previously announced, the proceeds of the D.O.P.E Note will be used by Beleave to fund the construction of an expansion facility, to be situated adjacent to Beleave's current facility outside of Hamilton, Ontario.

About Cannabis Wheaton Income Corp. (TSX VENTURE: CBW)

Backed by a team of industry experts, Cannabis Wheaton is the first cannabis streaming company in the world. Our streams will include production from across Canada coming from our partners comprised of licensed producers of cannabis (LP) and LP applicants. Cannabis Wheaton's mandate is to facilitate real growth for our streaming partners by providing them with financial support and sharing our collective industry experience.

About Beleave Inc. ( CSE : BE)

Beleave Inc. is a biotech company and Beleave's wholly-owned subsidiary Beleave Kannabis Corp. (formerly First Access Medical Inc.) is a licensed producer pursuant to the ACMPR. Beleave's purpose-built facility is located near Hamilton, Ontario.

