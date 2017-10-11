CannabisNewsWire Announces Publication Discussing the Diverse Landscape of the Cannabis Industry

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Oct 11, 2017) - CannabisNewsWire ("CNW"), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company for the cannabis industry, today announces the publication of an editorial featuring SinglePoint, Inc. ( OTC : SING), a client of CNW focused on strengthening its position in the marijuana industry through the acquisition of, or investment in, small to mid-sized cannabis companies.

The publication, titled, "Green Rush Offers Enticing Secondary Business Opportunities," discusses various companies that provide products and services related to the broader cannabis economy.

To view the full publication, visit: https://www.cannabisnewswire.com/green-rush-offers-enticing-secondary-business-opportunities/

"As the cannabis industry evolves, opportunities to provide the necessary ancillary services are expanding, too. Cannabis cultivators are seeking new ways to increase production and lower costs. Indeed, one of the more critical needs facing the cannabis industry is finding a way to move past its current 'cash-only' status to develop safer, more secure and reliable payment option. Most banking institutions operate in multiple states and are subject to strict federal regulations, which means the majority have steered clear of getting involved in businesses that touch the marijuana plant. While that attitude is changing somewhat, the cannabis industry continues to need a way to transact daily business in a rapidly growing market.

"SinglePoint (SING), which has evolved from a full-service provider of mobile technology to a publicly traded holding company, is now focused on diversifying into horizontal markets within the cannabis sector. The company's wholly owned subsidiary, SingleSeed Payments, is tapping into the consulting and consumer ancillary markets by being one of the first merchant service providers targeting the marijuana industry. SingleSeed, which aims to make cashless transactions and high-risk credit card processing available to cannabis and other high-risk companies, offers innovative payment solutions. Regardless of the current federal banking guidelines and oversight of the FDIC, SingleSeed is positioned to solve a singular problem facing this rapidly growing industry. Along with its ability to provide tools that help cannabis businesses take point-of-sale payments through cashless ATMs and mobile marketing apps, SingleSeed's reliable solutions make secure transactions and communications easy.

"Year-to-date, SinglePoint has acquired or invested in three companies, driving revenue growth and solidifying the company's revenue-by-acquisition model. Most recently, the company signed a Letter of Intent ("LOI") to acquire a 51-percent stake in a Denver-based company paced to record $1 million in annual revenue."

About SinglePoint, Inc.

SinglePoint, Inc. (SING) has grown from a full-service mobile technology provider to a publicly traded holding company. Through diversification into horizontal markets, SinglePoint is building its portfolio by acquiring an interest in undervalued subsidiaries, thereby providing a rich, diversified holding base. Through its subsidiary company SingleSeed the company is providing products and services to the cannabis industry.

For more information, visit www.SinglePoint.com or www.SingleSeed.com

