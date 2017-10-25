CannabisNewsWire Announces Publication Highlighting Investment Opportunities in Cryptocurrency

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Oct 25, 2017) - CannabisNewsWire ("CNW"), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company for the cannabis industry, today announces the publication of an editorial featuring SinglePoint, Inc. ( OTC : SING), a client of CNW focused on strengthening its position in the marijuana industry through the acquisition of, or investment in, small to mid-sized cannabis companies.

The publication, titled, "Bitcoin's Recent Gains Spell Opportunity for Cryptocurrency Companies," shines a light on the current demand for alternative investment options.

To view the full publication, visit: https://www.cannabisnewswire.com/bitcoins-recent-gains-spell-opportunity-cryptocurrency-companies/

"SinglePoint has entered a period of rapid development aimed at executing on its bitcoin payments solution. The company's management team noted that a recently announced new round of funding would play a key role in SinglePoint's efforts to "move very quickly to develop a cryptocurrency solution and continue acquisitions in the cannabis space." In early August, SinglePoint confirmed (http://cnw.fm/RPwq4) the swiftness of its development efforts by announcing the commencement of development for its in-house solution enabling consumers to 'obtain bitcoin at any point of sale.' While this new payment exchange is expected to be particularly useful to the maturing cannabis sector, its potential applications could extend well beyond the bounds of marijuana.

"As SinglePoint noted in a news release, its new product will be 'a payment service to make instant bitcoin powered purchases possible when all you have is a credit (or debit) card,' presenting upside for a wide variety of businesses, most notably in high risk markets."

About SinglePoint, Inc.

SinglePoint, Inc. (SING) has grown from a full-service mobile technology provider to a publicly traded holding company. Through diversification into horizontal markets, SinglePoint is building its portfolio by acquiring an interest in undervalued subsidiaries, thereby providing a rich, diversified holding base. Through its subsidiary company SingleSeed the company is providing products and services to the cannabis industry.

Connect on social media:

https://www.facebook.com/SinglePointMobile

www.twitter.com/_SinglePoint

www.linkedin.com/company/SinglePoint

www.youtube.com/user/SinglePointMobile

For more information, visit www.SinglePoint.com or www.SingleSeed.com

About CannabisNewsWire (CNW)

CannabisNewsWire ("CNW") is a specialized information service that (1) aggregates cannabis news, (2) provides CannabisNewsBreaks that quickly updates investors in the space, (3) enhances corporate press releases, (4) helps companies with distribution and optimization of social media, and (5) delivers comprehensive corporate communication solutions. CNW is uniquely positioned in the cannabis market with a strong team of journalists and writers who can help private and public companies reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public through our ever-growing dissemination network of more than 5,000 key syndication outlets. CNW is bringing unparalleled visibility, recognition and content to the cannabis industry.

For more information please visit https://wwwCannabisNewsWire.com

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the NetworkNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by NNW, wherever published or re-published: http://CNW.fm/Disclaimer

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.