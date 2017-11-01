CannabisNewsWire Announces Publication on Bitcoin-Related Investment Opportunities

DENVER, CA--(Marketwired - Nov 1, 2017) - CannabisNewsWire ("CNW"), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company for the cannabis industry, today announces the publication of an editorial featuring SinglePoint, Inc. ( OTC : SING), a client of CNW focused on strengthening its position in the marijuana industry through the acquisition of, or investment in, small to mid-sized cannabis companies.

The publication, titled, "As Bitcoin Boom Continues, Major Players are Validating Promising Forecasts for its Limitless Value Potential," discusses the seemingly endless climb in bitcoin demand and the companies fighting for their share of the cryptocurrency market.

To view the full publication, visit: https://www.cannabisnewswire.com/bitcoin-boom-continues-major-players-validating-promising-forecasts-limitless-value-potential/

"SinglePoint, Inc. (SING) is one company that has found promising applications for bitcoin as a means to help solve banking issues within the U.S. cannabis market -- another investment space that is currently blossoming with no end to its growth in sight. Despite this, companies in the cannabis industry are currently blocked from accessing traditional banking services in the U.S. due to the Controlled Substances Act, which categorizes marijuana as a schedule I controlled substance. Even in states where cannabis has been legalized, marijuana enterprises are plagued by a lack of banking options, which largely forces them to conduct cash transactions. SinglePoint's cannabis cryptocurrency solution, which is now mere weeks away from launching in beta form, could help effectively resolve this.

"SinglePoint's innovative new payment exchange will undoubtedly be a boon for the cannabis market, but its applicability does not end there. The usefulness of this product could -- and likely will -- extend far beyond the marijuana market, making instant, card-based bitcoin-powered purchases possible for a variety of businesses, both in high-risk and low-risk markets."

About SinglePoint, Inc.

SinglePoint, Inc. ( OTC : SING) has grown from a full-service mobile technology provider to a publicly traded holding company. Through diversification into horizontal markets, SinglePoint is building its portfolio by acquiring an interest in undervalued subsidiaries, thereby providing a rich, diversified holding base. Through its subsidiary SingleSeed, the company is providing products and services to the cannabis industry.

Connect on social media:

https://www.facebook.com/SinglePointMobile

www.twitter.com/_SinglePoint

www.linkedin.com/company/SinglePoint

www.youtube.com/user/SinglePointMobile

For more information, visit www.SinglePoint.com or www.SingleSeed.com

About CannabisNewsWire (CNW)

CannabisNewsWire ("CNW") is a specialized information service that (1) aggregates cannabis news, (2) provides CannabisNewsBreaks that quickly updates investors in the space, (3) enhances corporate press releases, (4) helps companies with distribution and optimization of social media, and (5) delivers comprehensive corporate communication solutions. CNW is uniquely positioned in the cannabis market with a strong team of journalists and writers who can help private and public companies reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public through our ever-growing dissemination network of more than 5,000 key syndication outlets. CNW is bringing unparalleled visibility, recognition and content to the cannabis industry.

For more information please visit https://wwwCannabisNewsWire.com

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the NetworkNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by NNW, wherever published or re-published: http://CNW.fm/Disclaimer

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.