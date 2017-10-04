CannabisNewsWire Announces Publication on Public Companies Providing Ancillary Services to the Cannabis Sector

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Oct 4, 2017) - CannabisNewsWire ("CNW"), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company for the cannabis industry, today announces the publication of an editorial featuring SinglePoint, Inc. ( OTC : SING), a client of CNW focused on strengthening its position in the marijuana industry through the acquisition of, or investment in, small to mid-sized cannabis companies.

The publication, titled, "Cannabis Market Extends across Numerous Industry Segments," highlights companies that aren't directly engaged in the cannabis sector, but that stand to profit from the services and solutions offered.

To view the full publication, visit: https://www.cannabisnewswire.com/cannabis-market-extends-across-numerous-industry-segments/

"Numerous industries are being impacted. Cultivation and medicine are just a couple of examples, but cannabis is showing a strong presence in the retail, consulting, and consumer sectors. SinglePoint, Inc. (SING) (SING Profile) has focused on business development in multiple segments thanks to its diverse acquisition strategy

"A robust acquisition strategy has enabled SinglePoint to dig its heels into several other segments of the marijuana industry, without ever touching the plant. Among other acquisitions, SinglePoint's portfolio includes its investment in packaging and distribution company Convectium (http://cnw.fm/hlA7z), which sells machines that fill vials with oil and which created a unique system for filling/packaging vape cartridges and disposable vape pens; and indoor garden supply company DIGS Hydro (http://cnw.fm/2vGZO).

"Most recently, SinglePoint announced the finalization of a Letter of Intent to acquire 51 percent of a company in Denver, Colorado (http://cnw.fm/oA62r). This company is already approaching an annual revenue of $1 million."

About SinglePoint, Inc.

SinglePoint, Inc. (SING) has grown from a full-service mobile technology provider to a publicly traded holding company. Through diversification into horizontal markets, SinglePoint is building its portfolio by acquiring an interest in undervalued subsidiaries, thereby providing a rich, diversified holding base. Through its subsidiary company SingleSeed the company is providing products and services to the cannabis industry.

For more information, visit www.SinglePoint.com or www.SingleSeed.com

About CannabisNewsWire (CNW)

CannabisNewsWire ("CNW") is a specialized information service that (1) aggregates cannabis news, (2) provides CannabisNewsBreaks that quickly updates investors in the space, (3) enhances corporate press releases, (4) helps companies with distribution and optimization of social media, and (5) delivers comprehensive corporate communication solutions. CNW is uniquely positioned in the cannabis market with a strong team of journalists and writers who can help private and public companies reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public through our ever-growing dissemination network of more than 5,000 key syndication outlets. CNW is bringing unparalleled visibility, recognition and content to the cannabis industry.

For more information please visit https://wwwCannabisNewsWire.com

