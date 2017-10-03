CannabisNewsWire Announces the Launch of Cannabis-Focused News Aggregation Brand

DENVER, CO--(Marketwired - Oct 3, 2017) - CannabisNewsWire ("CNW") today announces its official launch of www.CannabisNewsWire.com, a specialized information service for public companies and investors in the burgeoning medical cannabis and marijuana industry.

As part of its suite of corporate communication solutions, CNW aggregates cannabis news to keep shareholders and the broader investment community up-to-date on the latest news and developments of publicly traded and private medical cannabis and marijuana companies.

To view CNW's Newsroom, visit https://www.CannabisNewsWire.com/Newsroom

Subscribe to real-time alerts and articles here: https://CannabisNewsWire.News

For companies operating within the space, CNW leverages its team of professionals to distribute and optimize social media campaigns, raise brand awareness, disseminate news to a network of more than 5,000 key syndication outlets, and provide press release enhancement and general communications support.

To view CNW's full list of Corporate Solutions, please visit: https://www.CannabisNewsWire.com/Solutions/

CNW's mission is to harness the momentum of the $12 billion global marijuana market to deliver optimal visibility, recognition and content to each segment of the cannabis industry, be it cultivation, payment solutions, biotech and drug development, consumer, industrial, real estate, technology and more.

About CannabisNewsWire (CNW)

CannabisNewsWire ("CNW") is a specialized information service that (1) aggregates cannabis news, (2) provides CannabisNewsBreaks that quickly updates investors in the space, (3) enhances corporate press releases, (4) helps companies with distribution and optimization of social media, and (5) delivers comprehensive corporate communication solutions. CNW is uniquely positioned in the cannabis market with a strong team of journalists and writers who can help private and public companies reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public through our ever-growing dissemination network of more than 5,000 key syndication outlets. CNW is bringing unparalleled visibility, recognition and content to the cannabis industry.

For more information please visit https://wwwCannabisNewsWire.com

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the NetworkNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by NNW, wherever published or re-published: http://CNW.fm/Disclaimer