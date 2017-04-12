Cannabix Looks to Solve Roadside THC Testing Issues -- CFN Media

SEATTLE, WA--(Marketwired - Apr 12, 2017) - CFN Media Group, the leading creative agency and digital media network dedicated to legal cannabis, announces publication of an article discussing Cannabix Technologies Inc.'s ( CSE : BLO) ( OTC PINK : BLOZF) recent progress in developing a roadside THC breathalyzer.

There's no question that marijuana impairment is causing issues on the nation's roadways. The NHTSA estimates that up to one-in-ten weekend nighttime drivers in the U.S. may have THC in their bodies, while the IIHS projects that THC's effects double a driver's crash risk. Colorado police found that marijuana-involved road fatalities have doubled in the state following recreational legalization -- a trend that could spread throughout the country.

Despite acknowledging the problem, there is widespread disagreement on the part of both regulators and medical professionals about how to test for marijuana impairment. Existing detection methods for cannabis use, including those based on blood, urine, and oral fluid (saliva) can detect THC and its metabolites many days or even weeks after the last cannabis intake, making it difficult, if not impossible, to determine recent cannabis intake accurately.

The ideal device for roadside testing would be a breathalyzer since it provides immediate feedback and is already in use by law enforcement and is understood by the public as a non-invasive tool. Unfortunately, police are limited to invasive blood tests or ineffective mouth swabs at the moment as breathalyzer technology is perfected. The good news is companies like Cannabix Technologies are drawing closer to developing a functional device that's ready for live use.

"The high resolving power of the FAIMS device with its capability for real time detection of THC and its metabolic breakdown products will aid in establishing key metrics for measuring in-vivo THC metabolism and should permit detection capabilities similar to that of blood tests. The current human testing on the FAIMS based Cannabix Marijuana Breathalyzer has shown impressive results thus far," said Cannabix Technologies' Dr. Raj Attariwala.

The company recently announced that preliminary testing on human subjects showed that its Beta prototype breathalyzer is capable of detecting THC in real-time in subjects that smoked THC cigarettes. In addition to detecting THC, the device detected 11-hydroxy-delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol, delta-9-carboxy-tetrahydrocannabinol, and three other cannabinoids related to cannabigerol that could be valuable to law enforcement.

The company plans to further test its Beta and Beta 2.0 prototypes over the coming weeks, where it will calibrate decay signal intensities with a refined breath collection component. The goal is to enable the breakthrough device to zero in on impairment with 'recency of use' like no other device on the market. With a first-mover advantage, the company could rapidly build market share in both the United States and Canada and globally.

