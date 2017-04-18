Cannada Market is Canada's First Licensed Mail Order Marijuana Company Dedicated to Craft Cannabis

VICTORIA, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - April 18, 2017) - CannadaMarket.com is pleased to announce it has been granted a cannabis business license from the City of Victoria to operate its Ebay style marijuana marketplace-home to the top craft producers in Canada and the Original 420 Auction.

Cannada Market is now Canada's first licensed Mail Order Marijuana company dedicated to craft cannabis with over 25 current vendors and more coming online each day. Cannada Market boasts the largest selection of products anywhere in Canada. Working with leading growers like Herbules Genetics, Temple of Calyx, Elite 613 Genetics, Grow Terra Farms, Head Stash and many more dedicated producers with over a centuries combined growing experience. As the nation's industry leader in cannabis genetics and quality, we look forward to setting the standards.

To register as a user or vendor go to CannadaMarket.store.

You must be 19+ to enter CannadaMarket.com.

Cannada Market will open on 420 to celebrate......TPB style.