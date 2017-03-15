CannaGrow Holdings Announces Positive Lab Analysis on First Winter Production Cycle in Ranger Series Climate Controlled Greenhouse

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, CO--(Marketwired - Mar 15, 2017) - CannaGrow Holdings, Inc., ( OTC PINK : CGRW) -- A Liaison and Consultant providing turnkey solutions to licensed growers, CannaGrow Holdings, Inc., announces Category One Botanicals, LLC, the Licensed Grower, has received the lab analysis on the first Winer Test Run in the Ranger Series 2000 Climate Controlled Greenhouse.

Dr. John P. Janovec, COO stated, "Our first Winter Test Run in the IGC Ranger Series 2000 Greenhouses, http://www.igcusa.com/, has been a complete success and clearly demonstrates that our Ranger Greenhouses can be utilized for year-round production. All four (4) of the production strains tested between 18% and 22% for THC with all four (4) passing the 'Microbial' test, but the mold, yeast, and other microorganisms tested for were absent from the samples."

Rod Clawson, Managing Member of Category One Botanicals, added, "The Ranger Series 2000 Climate Controlled Seasonal Greenhouses are no longer 'Seasonal' and have proven themselves to support a year-round growing environment. With three (3) of the 2,880 sq. ft. Rangers already on line and three (3) more currently under construction, future Winter Seasons will prove to be just as productive as standard Spring and Summer Growing Seasons. The selection of these particular structures by the CannaGrow Planning Team once again proves their expertise in all areas of the Cannabis Industry."

CannaGrow Holdings, Inc., the Liaison and Representative for NuGro Industries, will continue in its capacity of providing oversight as the Facilities Manager, working with the State/County Agencies and Category One Botanicals, LLC, the Licensed Grower for the facilities. The completion of this project will now provide the company the basis to begin generating revenues from Licensed Growers subleasing the Turnkey facilities being built to the specifications of CannaGrow COO, Dr. John P. Janovec, and Consultant, Jason Wells.

CannaGrow Holdings, Inc. has entered the Medical/Recreational Cannabis Industry as a Lessor, Liaison, and Consultant to licensed Growers providing them with turnkey Growing Facilities in the State of Colorado. The Company intends to expand this business model within this industry as business opportunities evolve whereby providing for the highest return to its shareholders.

CannaGrow Holdings, Inc. does not and will not, until such time as Federal law allows, grow, harvest, distribute or sell marijuana or any substance that violate the laws of the United States of America.

The information contained in this press release may include forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements usually contain the words "may," "could," "possibly," "feel," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "expect," or similar expressions that involve risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties include the Company's uncertain profitability, need for significant capital, uncertainty concerning market acceptance of its services, competition, limited service facilities, dependence on technological developments and protection of its intellectual property. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those discussed herein.