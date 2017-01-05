CannaGrow Holdings Expands Production Capacity at the Colorado Buffalo Ranch with Initiation of New Greenhouse Construction

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, CO--(Marketwired - Jan 5, 2017) - CannaGrow Holdings, Inc. ( OTC PINK : CGRW), A Liaison and Consultant providing turnkey solutions to licensed growers announces the expansion of production capacity with the initiation of construction of three (3) additional Ranger Series 2000 Greenhouses from the International Greenhouse Company (IGC) (http://www.igcusa.com/) for Category One Botanicals, LLC, the licensed grower, at the Colorado Buffalo Ranch Facility I in Huerfano County, Colorado.

Delmar Janovec, CEO, stated, "I am pleased to announce that this week our colleagues at Butte Valley Construction moved their heavy equipment onto the grounds of Colorado Buffalo Ranch Facility I to commence the grading and compacting of the foundations for three (3) new Ranger Series 2000 Greenhouses. With the completion of foundations in the coming weeks, weather permitting, we will begin work with the General Contractor, Latcon Corp., to install the steel side posts followed by the erection of the Greenhouse structures. The additional 8,640 square feet of greenhouse space will be operational ahead of the 2017 seasonal production schedule currently in progress under the leadership of the CannaGrow Staffing Program and Licensed Grower, Category One Botanicals, LLC.

CannaGrow Holdings has made significant strides over the last 12 months at Colorado Buffalo Ranch Facility I with the drilling and certification of a commercial water well, the grading of barren land, and the construction of an existing 15,000-square foot Cannabis Cultivation Facility. The current facility under operational management by the Company includes a 3,300 square foot Nexus Light Deprivation Greenhouse for perpetual production and 8,640-square feet of Ranger Series 2000 Climate Controlled Greenhouses. The additional three (3) Ranger Greenhouses now under construction will provide an additional 8,640 square feet of production capacity bringing the total area of production capabilities to 20,580 sq. ft. A state-of-the-art water supply and conditioning system has been installed, supporting automated drip irrigation in all grow areas and floor heating in the Nexus Greenhouse. The 3,200-square foot Steel "Head House" Building serves as the heart of the operation, with a warehouse, drying and curing rooms, and the Mother Plant Room that supports the massive clone and seed-based propagation required to maintain the steady flow of transplants needed to fill production areas on a rotating basis. For additional information about the IGC Ranger Series 2000 Climate Controlled Greenhouses, please visit our Blog Posts at http://www.cannagrowholdings.com/cannagrow-blog/rangergreenhouses."

CannaGrow Holdings, Inc., the Liaison and Representative for NuGro Industries, will continue in its capacity of providing oversight as the Facilities Manager, working with the State/County Agencies and Category One Botanicals, LLC, the Licensed Grower for the facilities. The completion of this project will now provide the company the basis to begin generating revenues from Licensed Growers subleasing the Turnkey facilities being built to the specifications of CannaGrow COO, Dr. John P. Janovec, and Consultant, Jason Wells.

About CannaGrow Holdings, Inc.:

CannaGrow Holdings, Inc. has entered the Medical/Recreational Cannabis Industry as a Lessor, Liaison, and Consultant to licensed Growers providing them with turnkey Growing Facilities in the State of Colorado. The Company intends to expand this business model within this industry as business opportunities evolve whereby providing for the highest return to its shareholders.

CannaGrow Holdings, Inc. does not and will not, until such time as Federal law allows, grow, harvest, distribute or sell marijuana or any substance that violates the laws of the United States of America.

CannaGrow Holdings, Inc. encourages the public to read the above information in conjunction with its year-end statement for December 31, 2015, and the quarterly statements filed in calendar year 2016, at: www.otcmarkets.com.

