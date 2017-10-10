CannaRoyalty Announces Date for Third Quarter 2017 Conference Call

OTTAWA, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Oct. 10, 2017) - CannaRoyalty Corp. (CSE:CRZ)(CSE:CRZ.CN)(CNSX:CRZ)(OTCQX:CNNRF) ("CannaRoyalty" or the "Company"), an active investor and operator in the legal cannabis industry, today announced that it will host a conference call on Thursday, November 23, 2017 at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss its 2017 third quarter financial results and provide investors with key business highlights. The call will be chaired by Marc Lustig, Chief Executive Officer and François Perrault, Chief Financial Officer. The Company plans to release its financial results at 6:30 a.m. ET on Thursday, November 23, 2017.

In addition, the Company announced that it has retained Alpha Bronze, LLC. ("Alpha Bronze") to provide certain investor relations services in the United States. Under the terms of the agreement, CannaRoyalty will pay Alpha Bronze a monthly fee of USD $7,500 for an initial term of six months. Alpha Bronze has also been granted 50,000 options (the "Options") to purchase CannaRoyalty common shares at an exercise price of CAD $2.83. The Options vest immediately and have a term of five years. At the time of this press release, neither Alpha Bronze nor its principals had any direct or indirect interest in CannaRoyalty securities.

About CannaRoyalty

CannaRoyalty is a fully integrated, active investor and operator in the legal cannabis sector. Our focus is building and supporting a diversified portfolio of growth-ready assets in high-value segments of the cannabis sector, including research, consumer brands, devices and intellectual property. Our management team combines a hands-on understanding of the cannabis industry with seasoned financial know-how, assembling a platform of holdings via royalty agreements, equity interests, secured convertible debt, licensing agreements and its own branded portfolio.