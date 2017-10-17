CannaRoyalty Commends Favourable CSA Notice Regarding Issuers with U.S. Marijuana-Related Activities

OTTAWA, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Oct. 17, 2017) - CannaRoyalty Corp. (CSE:CRZ)(CSE:CRZ.CN)(CNSX:CRZ)(OTCQX:CNNRF) ("CannaRoyalty" or the "Company"), an active investor and operator in the legal cannabis industry, commented on Canadian Securities Administrators ("CSA") Staff Notice 51-352, Issuers with U.S. Marijuana-Related Activities (the "Notice").

"With this Notice, the CSA has removed uncertainty for investors and paved a concrete path forward for companies like CannaRoyalty," said Marc Lustig, CEO of CannaRoyalty. "CannaRoyalty has continuously provided an extensive level of disclosure and we are appreciative of the CSA's endorsement of the disclosure-forward approach the Company has taken since its public launch. We commend the CSA for its balanced and transparent approach to this topic and we expect this guidance to eliminate any persisting rumours regarding the Canadian regulators' view of issuers with U.S. cannabis assets."

The Notice also reinforces individual exchanges' right to determine the eligibility of individual issuers to list based on those exchanges' listing requirements. The Canadian Securities Exchange has repeatedly expressed support for issuers with U.S. cannabis assets and reinforced its support in response to the Notice.

About CannaRoyalty

CannaRoyalty is a fully integrated, active investor and operator in the legal cannabis sector. Our focus is building and supporting a diversified portfolio of growth-ready assets in high-value segments of the cannabis sector, including research, consumer brands, devices and intellectual property. Our management team combines a hands-on understanding of the cannabis industry with seasoned financial know-how, assembling a platform of holdings via royalty agreements, equity interests, secured convertible debt, licensing agreements and its own branded portfolio.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements in this news release that are forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties concerning the specific factors disclosed here and elsewhere in CannaRoyalty's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. When used in this news release, words such as "will, could, plan, estimate, expect, intend, may, potential, believe, should," and similar expressions, are forward- looking statements.

Forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, statements including the Company's expectations with respect to pursuing new opportunities and its future growth and other statements of fact.

Although CannaRoyalty has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements, there can be other factors that cause results, performance or achievements not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended, including, but not limited to: dependence on obtaining regulatory approvals; investing in target companies or projects which have limited or no operating history and are engaged in activities currently considered illegal under US Federal Laws; changes in laws; limited operating history; reliance on management; requirements for additional financing; competition; hindering market growth and state adoption due to inconsistent public opinion and perception of the medical-use and adult-use marijuana industry and; regulatory or political change.

There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate or that management's expectations or estimates of future developments, circumstances or results will materialize. As a result of these risks and uncertainties, the results or events predicted in these forward-looking statements may differ materially from actual results or events.

Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this news release are made as of the date of this release. CannaRoyalty disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise such information, except as required by applicable law, and CannaRoyalty does not assume any liability for disclosure relating to any other company mentioned herein.