CannaRoyalty Joins the OTCQX Market in the United States

OTTAWA, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - April 26, 2017) - CannaRoyalty Corp. (CSE:CRZ)(CSE:CRZ.CN)(OTCQX:CNNRF) ("CannaRoyalty" or the "Company") announces the Company has begun trading today on the OTCQX® Best Market, under the symbol "CNNRF," upgrading to OTCQX from the OTCQB® Venture Market.

U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

"We welcome CannaRoyalty to our family of established, investor-focused OTCQX companies," said Jason Paltrowitz, Executive Vice President of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. "OTCQX provides an efficient and transparent U.S. trading market for Canadian and other international companies that are looking to expand their shareholder base in the U.S. We look forward to supporting CannaRoyalty's continued growth."

"With a diversified platform of high-growth assets in the cannabis market, we believe this upgrade to OTCQX will provide additional visibility to CannaRoyalty with U.S. investors trading on OTCQX," said Marc Lustig, CEO of CannaRoyalty. "The OTCQX provides an ideal platform for demonstrating our operational progress, our strong corporate governance practice, and expanding our shareholder base. We look forward to engaging more pro-actively with our U.S. investor base."

CannaRoyalty was sponsored for OTCQX by Hodgson Russ LLP, a qualified 3rd party firm responsible for providing guidance on OTCQX requirements and recommending membership.

About CannaRoyalty

CannaRoyalty is a fully integrated, active investor and operator in the legal cannabis sector. Our focus is to build and support a diversified portfolio of growth-ready assets in high-value segments of the cannabis sector, including research and intellectual property, consumer brands, and industry infrastructure. Our management team combines a hands-on understanding of the cannabis industry with seasoned financial know-how, assembling a platform of holdings via royalty agreements, equity interests, secured convertible debt and licensing agreements.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements in this news release that are forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties concerning the specific factors disclosed here and elsewhere in CannaRoyalty's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. When used in this news release, words such as "will, could, plan, estimate, expect, intend, may, potential, believe, should," and similar expressions, are forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, statements including the Company's expectations with respect to pursuing new opportunities and its future growth and other statements of fact.

Although CannaRoyalty has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements, there can be other factors that cause results, performance or achievements not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended, including, but not limited to: dependence on obtaining regulatory approvals; investing in target companies or projects which have limited or no operating history and are engaged in activities currently considered illegal under US Federal Laws; changes in laws; limited operating history; reliance on management; requirements for additional financing; competition; hindering market growth and state adoption due to inconsistent public opinion and perception of the medical-use and adult-use marijuana industry and; regulatory or political change.

There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate or that management's expectations or estimates of future developments, circumstances or results will materialize. As a result of these risks and uncertainties, the results or events predicted in these forward-looking statements may differ materially from actual results or events.

Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this news release are made as of the date of this release. CannaRoyalty disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise such information, except as required by applicable law, and CannaRoyalty does not assume any liability for disclosure relating to any other company mentioned herein.