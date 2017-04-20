CannaRoyalty Launches The Terpistry in Collaboration with Dr. Jorg Bohlmann

OTTAWA, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - April 20, 2017) - CannaRoyalty Corp. (CSE:CRZ)(CSE:CRZ.CN)(OTCQB:CNNRF) ("CannaRoyalty" or the "Company") announced the launch of "The Terpistry" in collaboration with Dr. Jörg Bohlmann, a world recognized leader in terpene profiling. Dr. Bohlmann brings extensive expertise in terpenoids, terpene synthases, terpenoids-cannabinoids relationship, and formulation. The Terpistry, a wholly-owned venture of CannaRoyalty, will focus on the development and sale of cannabis products with innovative terpene formulations.

Terpenes are a diverse class of aromatic organic molecules produced by a variety of plants. These compounds are responsible for giving many common foods their characteristic tastes and smells. Limonene, for example, gives lemons and oranges their characteristic citrus scent. A wide variety of terpene molecules are also naturally produced in cannabis. Dr. Bohlmann, in collaboration with Dr. Jonathan Page, an adjunct professor in the Botany Department at UBC who co-founded the leading cannabis testing and biotechnology company in Canada, Anandia Labs (an investee company of CannaRoyalty), recently published a peer-reviewed paper outlining the results of their recent research. The research identified almost 30 genes involved in the synthesis of terpenes in cannabis. Their paper notes that "differences between the pharmaceutical properties of different cannabis strains have been attributed to interactions (or an 'entourage effect') between cannabinoids and terpenes." Suggested applications for these effects include treatment for sleep, stress response, immune function, anxiety, and inflammation.

"The Terpistry's mission is to investigate naturally occurring cannabis terpene profiles to develop proprietary synthetic terpene formulations. The plethora of naturally occurring terpenes and their potential to complement and enhance cannabis through the entourage effect provides a revolutionary platform to develop a next generation level of cannabis extract based products, more refined and targeted than ever before," said CannaRoyalty CEO Marc Lustig. "Backed by the scientific expertise of Dr. Bohlmann, we hope to be at the forefront of the high growth cannabis product sub sectors of the rapidly expanding global cannabis market."

"This collaboration underscores both my and CannaRoyalty's dedication to taking a scientific based approach to develop the most advanced and refined cannabis extract based products," said Dr. Bohlmann. "The launch of The Terpistry will further advance the exploration of terpenes, enabling us to unlock their true potential. With their inherent positive impact on cannabis, the applications for development are limitless."

CannaRoyalty expects the first product launch of The Terpistry to occur in the second half of 2017 with a branded line of extracts powering premium vaporizer devices produced by its subsidiary, DreamCatcher Labs. Dr. Bohlmann has been retained as a consultant and his compensation will include equity compensation in the form of CannaRoyalty restricted share units.

About CannaRoyalty

CannaRoyalty is a fully integrated, active investor and operator in the legal cannabis sector. Our focus is to build and support a diversified portfolio of growth-ready assets in high-value segments of the cannabis sector, including research and intellectual property, consumer brands, and industry infrastructure. Our management team combines a hands-on understanding of the cannabis industry with seasoned financial know-how, assembling a platform of holdings via royalty agreements, equity interests, secured convertible debt and licensing agreements.

