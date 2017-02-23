CannaVision Appoints Multi-Generational Iowa Farmer David Hegland, and Color America CEO, Theresa Galdony to Their Board with Immediate Effect

LAS VEGAS, NV--(Marketwired - Feb 23, 2017) - StereoVision Entertainment Inc., a publicly traded Nevada corporation ( OTC PINK : SVSN), announced today that their majority owned Florida medical cannabis and hemp subsidiary CannaVision, appointed multi-generational Iowa farmer David Hegland and Florida marketing industry veteran, Color America CEO Theresa Galdony, to their Board of Directors with immediate effect.

"We enthusiastically welcome to CannaVision's Board of Directors marketing industry veteran Theresa Galdony and her company Color America (www.coloramerica.com), and David Hegland, multi-generational Iowa farmer whose family farms over 10,000 acres a year," said CannaVision Chairman Dr. Jay Ellenby M.D. "With CannaVision's sister company in Puerto Rico, GreenVision Systems, now dissolved due to unfolding events, going forward Vision Group activities in Puerto Rico will be consolidated under CannaVision, so we're fortunate to have such experienced professionals in these key roles sign on now. They join a solid group of professionals on CannaVision's Board of Directors including acting President, N. Scottsdale designer and real estate developer, Marla Mahloch, Chief Operating Officer, Judge Walter Marrero, Dr. Richard Ballentine DDS, and career health care professional, Regina Ballentine. Along with the Chairman of CannaVision's Advisory Board, Dr. Charles Pickett D.O."

StereoVision (http://stereovision.com) headquartered in Las Vegas, StereoVision is a publicly traded Nevada corp focused on creating, acquiring, and producing multimedia content with its media subsidiaries the majority owned family entertainment company Inspirational Vision Media (http://ivmi.biz) and the wholly owned 9 time Emmy Award winning production company REZN8 (http://rezn8.com). And the medical cannabis and hemp industry majority owned Florida C corp MediCannaVision Inc. dba CannaVision.

Safe Harbor Statement: Except for historical information, this news release may contain "Forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 as amended.