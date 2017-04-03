CannaVision Clinics Sign with America's Number One Medical Marijuana Patient Referral Service and World's Largest Medical Marijuana Doctors' Directory, MarijuanaDoctors.com

LAS VEGAS, NV--(Marketwired - Apr 3, 2017) - StereoVision Entertainment, Inc. ( OTC PINK : SVSN), a publicly traded Nevada company announced today that their majority owned medical cannabis company, CannaVision, has signed with America's number one medical marijuana patient referral service and world's largest medical marijuana doctors' directory, MarijuanaDoctors.com, wherein patients can find doctors compassionate and willing to recommend cannabis as a medicine.

"As soon as I learned about MarijuanaDoctors.com business model, I knew they would be a good fit for our planned national rollout of CannaVision Clinics," said CannaVision Chairman Dr. Jay Ellenby, M.D., a Florida certified medical cannabis doctor. "As we wait for the legislature in Tallahassee to establish the final architecture in Florida's medical marijuana law expected by April 30th and Miami-Dade County's final rules expected by May 9th, securing these strategic relationships from the beginning should make for a smoother launch and steadier growth. I am very much looking forward to working with MarijuanaDoctors.com Founder & CEO Jason Draizin and his team as we explore innovative ways to roll out our clinics nationally while providing state of the art medical cannabis treatments for our patients. MarijunanaDoctors.com is the original medical marijuana patient's referral service and has been in business for over seven years." (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jyzxs33B6FA&feature=youtu.be)

StereoVision (http://stereovision.com) Headquartered in Las Vegas, StereoVision is a publicly traded Nevada corp. focused on creating, acquiring, and producing multimedia content with its media subsidiaries the majority owned family entertainment company Inspirational Vision Media the wholly owned 9 time Emmy Award winning production company REZN8, and the majority owned Florida medical cannabis and organic hemp subsidiary, MediCannaVision Inc dba CannaVision.

