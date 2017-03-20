CannaVision Enters Discussions to Roll Up Operating Medical Cannabis Clinics in SEC Registration and Become Publicly Traded

LAS VEGAS, NV--(Marketwired - Mar 20, 2017) - StereoVision Entertainment, Inc. ( OTC PINK : SVSN), a publicly traded Nevada company, announced today that their majority owned medical cannabis and organic hemp subsidiary, CannaVision, has entered discussions to roll up operating medical cannabis clinics in their SEC registration and become publicly traded.

"CannaVision clinics provide an indispensable service to both medical cannabis patients and the medical cannabis industry," stated CannaVision Chairman Dr. Jay Ellenby M.D. "In Florida, certified medical cannabis doctors must qualify a patient for them to receive a medical cannabis treatment recommendation. For patients, having a local clinic with skilled physicians and a medical cannabis friendly environment will allow them to derive the maximum benefit from their treatments and allow our staff to gather and evaluate treatment efficacy data on an ongoing basis. In Florida, all medical cannabis patients must return to their doctor every 90 days for a check-up. For medical cannabis providers, instead of bearing the enormous costs of compliance and setting up and operating medical cannabis dispensaries with the required 24 hour security guards and heavily secured stand-alone facilities, CannaVision's certified medical cannabis doctors can assure proper medical observations and upon their recommendation our strategic medical cannabis dispensary delivers the medicine directly to the patient. Our plan is to include in a SEC registration statement the roll out of new CannaVision clinics and the roll up existing medical cannabis clinics in as many of the medical cannabis states as is practical. It is our opinion from recent public comments made by the current administration in Washington D.C. going forward medical cannabis decisions will be left to the states."

Said presidential press secretary Sean Spicer on 2/24/17, "There's two distinct issues here: medical marijuana and recreational marijuana. I think medical marijuana, I've said before that the President understands the pain and suffering that many people go through who are facing especially terminal diseases and the comfort that some of these drugs, including medical marijuana, can bring to them. And that's one that Congress, through a rider in 2014, looking for a little help I think, put in an appropriations bill saying the Department of Justice wouldn't be funded to go after those folks."

StereoVision (http://stereovision.com) Headquartered in Las Vegas, StereoVision is a publicly traded Nevada corp focused on creating, acquiring, and producing multimedia content with its media subsidiaries the majority owned family entertainment company Inspirational Vision Media, Inc. (http://ivmi.biz) the wholly owned 9 time Emmy Award winning production company REZN8, (http://rezn8.com) and the majority owned Florida medical cannabis and organic hemp subsidiary, MediCannaVision Inc dba CannaVision.

