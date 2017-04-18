CannaVision Names Master Agronomist Marc Ellenby to Advisory Board

LAS VEGAS, NV--(Marketwired - Apr 18, 2017) - StereoVision Entertainment, Inc. ( OTC PINK : SVSN), a publicly traded Nevada company, announced today their majority owned medical cannabis and organic hemp subsidiary CannaVision has named Master Agronomist Marc Ellenby to their Advisory Board with immediate effect.

"With our entering the global hemp industry we're very fortunate to have Marc Ellenby spearheading the effort," said CannaVision President Marla Mahloch. "Marc's extraordinary education in agriculture beginning with a bachelor's degree in liberal arts and sciences from the University of Illinois continuing with botany and horticulture studies at Clemson and culminating with a Master's degree in agriculture and horticulture from the University of Florida, and his vast experience with a wide variety of greenery including for the last thirty years as owner of LNB Groves 190 acres of tropical fruit orchards in Homestead, Florida. Demonstrating permaculture principals, Marc's bamboo agro-forestry project in Belize grows 75 acres of bamboo and perennial tropical crops amidst 1900 acres of tropical rainforest and wildlife habitat which has allowed Marc to achieve unsurpassed levels of quality in ecological farming and regenerative agriculture. In discussing upcoming Earth Day events Marc likes to say on his farms every day is Earth Day. Marc has worked with the University of Florida's satellite campus near Homestead for almost thirty years. Upon a positive outcome with the industrial hemp bill now in front of Florida's legislature we will be well positioned to participate in an industrial hemp pilot program."

StereoVision Headquartered in Las Vegas, StereoVision is a publicly traded Nevada company focused on creating, acquiring, and producing multimedia content with its media subsidiaries the majority owned family entertainment company Inspirational Vision Media and the wholly owned 9 time Emmy Award winning production company REZN8, and the majority owned medical cannabis and organic hemp subsidiary, MediCannaVision Inc., dba CannaVision.

