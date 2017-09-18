CannaVision Receives $225k From Private Investor Equity Placement

LAS VEGAS, NV--(Marketwired - Sep 18, 2017) - StereoVision Entertainment, Inc. ( OTC PINK : SVSN), a publicly traded Nevada company announced today that their majority-owned Florida C corporation, CannaVision, has received $225,000 from a private investor equity placement.

"These funds raised through a $.50 per share with registration rights equity placement will be used to file an SEC S-1 registration statement to bring CannaVision to fully reporting status with the SEC and fulfill our special dividend free trading share commitment to the StereoVision shareholders, bringing the number of CannaVision shareholders to over 500 which helps us qualify to move our listing up to a higher exchange, and, to open our next Compassionate Care Medical Cannabis Holistic Pain Management Clinic in Port Charlotte, Florida," said CannaVision President Marla Mahloch. "We're following up with a $1.5mil mezzanine equity round. Contact the Company for details. Please be advised, as the recovery from hurricane Irma continues our Coral Gables Compassionate Care Medical Cannabis Holistic Pain Management Clinic at 1801 SW 22nd St. (Coral Way) #405 Coral Gables, Florida is open and receiving patients. Call 305-302-5599 for appointments. Walk-ins welcome!"

