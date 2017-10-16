CannaVision Secures Next Medical Cannabis and Pain Management Clinic Facility on Bay Pines Blvd. Across from Bay Pines VA Hospital in St. Petersburg, Florida

LAS VEGAS, NV--(Marketwired - Oct 16, 2017) - StereoVision Entertainment Inc. ( OTC PINK : SVSN), a publicly traded Nevada corporation announced today that their majority owned medical cannabis clinic and industrial hemp subsidiary CannaVision, has secured their next medical cannabis and pain management clinic facility at 9607 Bay Pines Blvd., St. Petersburg, Florida 33708.

"Being across the street from Bay Pines Veterans Administration Hospital with 40,000 cars a day passing by is an ideal location for CannaVision's next medical marijuana and pain management clinic," said CannaVision's Chief Operating Officer, Steven Previch. "PTSD treatment is a principal purpose and primary target of CannaVision's mission statement. PTSD sufferers are likely to see the benefits of medical cannabis treatments. There is strong anecdotal evidence supporting cannabis successfully treating PTSD, anxiety, hypertension, sleep deprivation, nightmares, and depression. Opioid addiction, which has reached crisis levels, is another primary target of our mission. Treating opioid addiction with medical cannabis has shown great promise. Where medical marijuana is legal opioid overdose deaths drop 25%. Whatever negatives medical marijuana may have, it is saving lives today."

StereoVision Entertainment Inc. Headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada StereoVision is a publicly traded Nevada corporation focused on creating, acquiring, and producing multimedia content with its media subsidiaries, the wholly owned 9 time Emmy Award-winning production company REZN8, the majority-owned family entertainment company, Inspirational Vision Media, Inc., and the majority-owned medical cannabis clinic and industrial hemp Florida C corporation MediCannaVision Inc., dba CannaVision.

